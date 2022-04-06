“That’s an overreaction” - NFL Analyst slams idea of no drafted quarterbacks in the first round

With the 2022 NFL draft just three weeks away, no quarterbacks have emerged as can't-miss prospects.

While this year's QB class is pretty weak, there is still a lot of talent at the position, some of which appears to be deserving of a first-round pick.

Rich Eisen recently addressed the possibility of no QBs being selected in the first-round on the Rich Eisen Show. Eisen believes there will definitely be at least one QB taken in the first-round. Eisen said:

“That's an overreaction. That's an overreaction ... I'm already you know, reaching out to research to say give me the time when we didn't see a quarterback in the first 10 the first 15 the first 21st round like I needed, I need that right there next to me. So in real time, three Thursdays from now I can count that how unprecedented it is."

Eisen added that there was a lot of movement in the off-season with teams getting franchise QB's but still thinks it's an overreaction that one won't be drafted in the first round. Eisen stated:

"Well look at all the movement that you saw in March. Everybody going to get theirs. Right now you saw all the quarterbacks on the move. And the reason why it's like I don't think we're getting one in the draft. So that's not real. I think right now that could be an overreaction, but we'll see.”

NFL analyst Charles Davis's recent mock draft included three quarterbacks taken in the first-round.

nfl.com/news/charles-d… In his first mock draft of 2022, Charles Davis predicts three quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round. And the No. 1 overall pick might take you by surprise. In his first mock draft of 2022, Charles Davis predicts three quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round. And the No. 1 overall pick might take you by surprise.nfl.com/news/charles-d… https://t.co/atJ1NTFuZ1

There are rumblings that a few quarterbacks could go in the first-round

The QB draft class is led by Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Matt Coral, and Carson Strong. According to @nfldraftscout Matt Miller, he's hearing rumors that Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder could be a top 20 pick.

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout Based on what I’m hearing—I would not be surprised if Desmond Ridder is a top 20 pick. Based on what I’m hearing—I would not be surprised if Desmond Ridder is a top 20 pick. https://t.co/Io9TrpqGwk

While Ridder could go in the first round, many have Liberty's Malik Willis as the top QB in this draft class. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett is also a popular candidate to go in the first-round, with some believing he could go as high as pick 20 to the Steelers.

While this QB class may not be as strong as in recent years, quarterback is the most valuable position and a team(s) with that need will most likely grab one in the first.

