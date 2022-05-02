"Something is up" - NFL fans can't believe Desmond Ridder was drafted before Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL draft was full of surprises, and one of them has been the lack of quarterbacks drafted thus far. Last night, only one quarterback was selected in the first round.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett from Pitt with the No. 20-overall pick last night. The last time a quarterback was selected as late as Pickett was in the 1997 Draft. The San Francisco 49ers chose Jim Druckenmiller out of Virginia Tech with the 26th overall pick in the draft.

The last time that a single quarterback was taken in the first round was in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills selected Florida State's EJ Manuel with the 16th overall pick. It's safe to say this quarterback class has been weak as Ridder was the only quarterback taken in the second round. Liberty's Malik Willis was the first quarterback taken in the third round at No. 86 by the Tennesse Titans.

This Twitter user thinks there’s something up with Willis that made him slip.

This Twitter user made a good point, saying that nobody knows what will happen in the draft as many said Willis should have gone before Pickett.

Keith McPherson @Keith_McPherson Desmond Ridder before Malik Willis and they tried to say Malik Willis should go before Kenny Pickett. Nobody knows Desmond Ridder before Malik Willis and they tried to say Malik Willis should go before Kenny Pickett. Nobody knows

This Twitter user thinks that Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder going ahead of Matt Corral and Malik Willis is crazy.

Taha @taha4x Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder going ahead of Matt Corral and Malik Willis is crazy Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder going ahead of Matt Corral and Malik Willis is crazy

This Twitter user is fine with the Falcons taking Ridder over Willis but would have gone with Matt Coral.

Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee I’m fine with the Falcons taking Desmond Ridder over Malik Willis. I would have gone Matt Corral, but whatever. I’m fine with the Falcons taking Desmond Ridder over Malik Willis. I would have gone Matt Corral, but whatever.

This Twitter user seemed furious that the Falcons chose Ridder over Willis.

𝑀𝒾𝓁𝑒𝓈 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 🐺 @MLoading98 Falcons took Desmond Ridder over Malik Willis who grew up a falcons fan ?? Y’all can go to hell @AtlantaFalcons Falcons took Desmond Ridder over Malik Willis who grew up a falcons fan ?? Y’all can go to hell @AtlantaFalcons

This Twitter user would have preferred Willis over Ridder but don't think either is a sure thing and adds that Willis has more upside.

National Champions @AtlSportsLedger I think Id have preferred Malik Willis to Desmond Ridder. I dont think either is a sure thing.But, I think Willis has a higher upside. I think Id have preferred Malik Willis to Desmond Ridder. I dont think either is a sure thing.But, I think Willis has a higher upside.

This Twitter user thinks Willis has better arm talent than Ridder and thinks the Falcons always draft subpar guys.

PolkTheArtist @PolkTheArtist Malik Willis has better arm talent than Desmond Ridder.... Falcons always draft these subpar guys.....



Wtf is wrong with Nakobe Dean to where he slid so much in this draft.... his injuries can't be that bad Malik Willis has better arm talent than Desmond Ridder.... Falcons always draft these subpar guys.....Wtf is wrong with Nakobe Dean to where he slid so much in this draft.... his injuries can't be that bad

This Twittr user was surprised that Ridder went before Willis.

Chris Hilling @cityonahilling Desmond Ridder goes before Malik Willis. Whoa. Desmond Ridder goes before Malik Willis. Whoa.

This Twitter user thinks it's wild that Ridder was selected before Willis.

Simba Walker @TopRamaan Falcons picked Desmond Ridder over Malik Willis that’s wild Falcons picked Desmond Ridder over Malik Willis that’s wild

This Twitter user believes it's absurd that the NFL saw Christian Hackenberg and Kyle Trask as 2nd-round talents but not Malik Willis, Sam Howell, or Desmond Ridder.

Ron Stewart @RonStewart_ Its wild that the NFL saw Christian Hackenberg and Kyle Trask as 2nd round talents but not Malik Willis, Sam Howell or Desmond Ridder Its wild that the NFL saw Christian Hackenberg and Kyle Trask as 2nd round talents but not Malik Willis, Sam Howell or Desmond Ridder

While it is surprising that only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, there was a possibility that there could have been no quarterbacks taken in the first.

There are still many teams that could benefit from drafting a quarterback in the draft. The Panthers currently have two quarterbacks on their roster - Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, and they need to upgrade at the position. The New York Giants declined Daniel Jones' fifth-year option, so maybe drafting a quarterback could give them some insurance for the future.

