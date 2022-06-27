NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel yet to rescind trade request from 49ers 

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was vocal this off-season in letting the team know he wanted out of San Francisco. He requested a trade during the off-season around the time when others such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and AJ Brown announced they all wanted to be traded.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come.

GM John Lynch doesn't want to trade Deebo Samuel

Indianapolis Colts v San Francisco 49ers

49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about the receiver at last night's "Dwight Clark Legacy Series" event.

Lynch said:

"We haven't traded him, and I'd be a fool to trade him. So, yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers’ GM John Lynch, when asked at last night’s “Dwight Clark Legacy Series” event, about Deebo Samuel’s status with the team: “We haven't traded him, and I'd be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season.” 49ers’ GM John Lynch, when asked at last night’s “Dwight Clark Legacy Series” event, about Deebo Samuel’s status with the team: “We haven't traded him, and I'd be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season.”

Hill, Adams, and Brown all got what they wished for. Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Brown got traded to the Eagles.

Months later, Samuel still remains a 49er. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Samuel is yet to rescind his trade request from the team.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPN The Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship @brgridiron Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPNThe Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship @brgridiron https://t.co/VS3DstDMur

The other three (Hill, Adams, Brown) all got brand new contract extensions upon being traded. Hill needed to get out of Kansas City since his $30-million-a-year compensation demands were too much for the Chiefs. Adams wanted out of Green Bay because of the uncertainty over Aaron Rodgers' future. Brown wanted out of Tennesse because they offered him a contract that was too small.

While Samuel wants more money and a lucrative contract extension like many young receivers, it seems like it's more than just money that's an issue with him in San Francisco.

One of the reasons why Samuel may want out of the Bay area is due to his usage on the field. The 49ers star was considered a wide back last season. The 49ers utilized him as a running back almost as much as they used him in his natural position of wide receiver.

He recorded 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and scored six touchdowns. In the backfield, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This is an NFL-record for rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in a single-season. He also made the Pro-Bowl while becoming a First-Team All-Pro.

While he had an extremely productive and unprecedented season, most receivers don't get nearly that many touches out of the backfield. It's understandable why he'd demand a hefty payload considering his capabilities.

The 49ers will have a few months before the season begins to try and hammer out a long-term deal with the wide receiver. If a deal isn't reached, this situation could be dragged into next off-season.

If you use an quotes credit Adam Schefter and John Lynch H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far