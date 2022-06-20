"Just like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers" - Former NFL player has high praise for 49ers QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers selected their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future in last year's draft. With strong convictions, they traded up to select rookie Trey Lance out of NDSU. They sent their 2021, 2022, and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection, to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the third overall draft spot.

James Jones is impressed with Trey Lance

Lance played a few games last season when Jimmy Garoppolo was out for a few games with injuries. Former NFL wide receiver James Jones saw enough to think Lance is bound to have a great career.

Jones said:

“I believe we’re looking at a bonafide superstar, just like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. We had a small sample size of Aaron Rodgers, but all you heard out of the locker room and the people around Aaron was, ‘Just wait. You wait and see.’ That was the same thing for Patrick Mahomes, and that’s the same thing we’re hearing about Trey Lance coming out of that 9ers locker room."

Jones added that he thinks years down the line, the youngster will be compared to Mahomes and Rodgers.

"Everyone you talk to in the 9ers organization, everyone says he has superstar written all over him. There's nothing he can't do. He could make plays with his legs, he has a really strong arm. Kyle Shanahan is gonna put him in really good situations. I think he's going to be in that category, years down the line talking about him Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, I think he's that talented."

Last season, Lance played in six games while starting in two, going 1-1. He has completed 41 out of 71 pass attempts for 603 yards and five touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also added 168 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Matt Flynn is an example of a small sample size that didn't pan out

Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins

Not every quarterback with a small sample size panned out after doing well in limited action. Matt Flynn is an example of this. As the Packers backup quarterback, he started for the team during their season finale against the Lions as they were resting their starters.

He threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a 45–41 victory, which set him up for a big pay day.

On March 18, 2012, Flynn signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks worth $20.5 million, with $9 million guaranteed. He played in just three games before re-signing with the Packers to be their backup.

Lance is certainly very different from Flynn, but still, not every small sample size works out. It will come down to how effectively Kyle Shanahan can deploy the youngster in his highly sophisticated offense.

