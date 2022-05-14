“These little games” - NFL analyst frustrated with 49ers for not knowing what Trey Lance can do after one year

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers were aggressive when they traded up and acquired quarterback Trey Lance in the draft. The San Francisco 49ers traded up to pick number three with the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL draft to trade up for Trey Lance. In the deal, they sent their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection (No. 102 overall).

The #49ers traded 3 firsts and a third for Trey Lance.The #Browns traded 3 firsts, a third, and a fourth for Deshaun Watson and a fifth-rounder.

Joy Taylor spoke on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and talked about how she's frusturated she hasn't seen much of Lance play.

Taylor said:

[The 49ers were underwhelmed with Trey Lance] and [this explains why they took] a big look into why they kept Jimmy G all of last year. We keep hearing them talk about 'he's such a good player,' 'you can't let go of such a good player.' This is a quarterback. This is a one-man job. Jimmy has taken them to a Super Bowl. I know 49ers fans are all in on Trey Lance and wanted to see him, and I am, too...they keep playing these little games."

Lance could be the starter of the 49ers at some point this season. There have been rumors, since last off-season, that the 49ers could possibly trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly underwhelmed with Trey Lance thus far

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

While the 49ers could turn to Lance this season, there are reports that they are "underwhelmed" with him currently.

I have heard that the #49ers' staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance …

Lombardo said:

"The feeling around San Francisco dating back to last summer during training camp was a little bit of disappointment over the Trey Lance that arrived in training camp versus what they saw on film at North Dakota State from an arm-strength standpoint and from a deep-ball-accuracy standpoint," Lombardo said.

Lombardo added:

“And then you look at when he got into games this season, he didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Now, I know he had the injury, I know that he was a rookie, and it certainly takes time for NFL quarterbacks to develop, but the 49ers gave up a lot to get Trey Lance."

"And the questions that I keep hearing about the deep-ball accuracy and the arm strength in practice, some whispers about how quickly he is understanding the playbook, and all of those things, the general vibe is this might not have been what the 49ers hoped they were getting when they gave up all that draft capital last year to go and get him."

Lance only started a few games last off-season, but showed some flashes that he could be the eventual starter.

