"I'd be a fool to trade him" - 49ers GM makes his stance clear on Deebo Samuel's NFL future

It's been quite a while since we heard any trade rumors regarding San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Deebo Samuel. One of the biggest off-season headlines has been the 49er wanting out of San Francisco, which culminated in him asking for a trade.

He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization.

49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about the receiver at last night's "Dwight Clark Legacy Series" event.

Lynch said:

"We haven't traded him, and I'd be a fool to trade him, so, yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season."

Last season was the most productive of Samuel's career. The third-year receiver had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and scored six touchdowns. In the backfield, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This is an NFL-record for rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in a single-season. He also made the Pro-Bowl while becoming a First-Team All-Pro.

Samuel is one of many young receivers that is in need of a new contract. He is reportedly seeking at least $25 million per season and wants to be one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

One reason he asked to be traded was his usage in the offensive scheme. He had 59 rushing attempts and 77 receptions. Wide receivers don't normally run the ball out of the backfield, let alone 59 times. When combining the two, he had 136 touches, which isn't good for his longevity.

The San Francisco 49ers are set on keeping Deebo Samuel

At the pre-draft press conference, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about the situation and whether or not he plans on having the star on the roster this season.

Lynch answered:

"I can't envision a scenario where we would move on. [Deebo Samuel] is just too good of a player."

Lynch proved to be a man of his word. Multiple teams had proposed a trade for Samuel, to which the 49ers declined. The New York Jets reportedly offered their 10th-overall pick for Samuel before using it on receiver Garrett Wilson.

They weren't the only team to make an offer for the star either. According to Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions offered San Francisco a first-round and a third-round pick for the wide-out, which the 49ers rejected.

The Lions eventually traded up 20 spots to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams instead.

The 49ers were solid last season and finished with a 10-7 record. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round before defeating the Green Bay Packers on a snowy Lambeau Field. Their playoff run was finally ended by future champions and division rival the Los Angeles Rams. It was a tense game that finished 17-20 and sent the 49ers home.

San Francisco will be looking to build on last year's performance in 2022 and there is a real sense of optimism in the camp. If they can only get their star receiver on board with the program, anything is possible for the 49ers.

