NFL Rumors: 49ers did not address Deebo Samuel contract extension in 'meaningful way'

San Francisco 49ers wide-out Deebo Samuel made it clear this off-season that he wants out of the franchise.

Recently, Samuel was spotted in a nightclub with someone holding a sign that read, "Deebo is staying a 49er," at which the wide receiver shook his head. The 26-year-old also doesn't like being used as a hybrid between running back and wide receiver and wants to play in the latter role full-time.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers have not addressed Samuel's contract situation "in a meaningful way."

Samuel is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. This means San Francisco could lose him for nothing in free agency next offseason if they don't re-sign him, franchise tag him, or trade him.

When NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Samuel's trade request, he noted that the 49ers wanted to make Samuel one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. However, the wide-end's frustration had more to do with his usage than the offer.

Perhaps San Francisco does value him, but he simply doesn't want to be there.

San Francisco 49ers turned down multiple offers for Deebo Samuel

The 49ers have made it clear that Deebo Samuel is going nowhere this offseason. The New York Jets reportedly offered their 10th-overall pick for Samuel before using it on receiver Garrett Wilson.

They weren't the only team to make an offer for Samuel either. According to Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions offered San Francisco a first-round and a third-round pick for the wide-out, which the 49ers rejected.

The Lions eventually traded up 20 spots to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams instead.

At the pre-draft press conference, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about the situation and whether or not he plans on having Samuel on the team this season.

Lynch answered:

"I can't envision a scenario where we would move on. [Deebo Samuel] is just too good of a player."

While it does feel like a trade is unlikely, the parties don't seem to be progressing towards agreeing upon a new deal either. San Francisco now has until September to somehow strike a deal with Samuel before the start of the 2022 season.

