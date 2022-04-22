"I will not see those numbers again without Mike McDaniel" - NFL Analyst claims Deebo Samuel wants to cash in on career-best season

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the latest wide receiver entering a contract year, and he wants to be paid. According to reports, Samuel intends to cash in at over $25 million a year.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho spoke about Samuel's situation on Speak for Yourself and why the wide receiver wants to cash in.

Acho said:

“When Mike McDaniel was the OC, Deebo Samuel increased his yards per rush by 80%. Last year when Mike McDaniel was the OC, I talked to players within that 49ers organization, offensive players leaders on that squad and they told me that Mike McDaniel was truly the brains behind the operation as it pertained to debo getting his numbers so extensively and excessively last year. So if Deebo was assessing the situation, and he realizes under Mike McDaniel, I had an 80% increase in yards per rush under Mike McDaniel, I had a 54% increase in yards per reception under Mike McDaniel, I was a first team all Pro. If Mike McDaniel [is] gone, I gotta be gone. Or [if] Mike McDaniel [is] gone, I gotta get paid because I know I will not see those numbers again without Mike McDaniel.”

Acho credits much of Samuel's success to offensive mastermind Mike McDaniel, the current head coach of the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers' offensive coordinator last season.

Samuel increased his receiving yard totals, rush attempts, rushing yards, and total touchdowns scored last season. With McDaniel gone from San Francisco now, Acho thinks Samuel is trying to get as much money as possible because he won't reach those same numbers again without McDaniel.

Deebo Samuel set the record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season for a wide receiver

Last season, Samuel had a unique season. As a receiver, he had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and scored six touchdowns. In the backfield, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and an NFL-record eight rushing touchdowns for a wide receiver.

StatMuse @statmuse Deebo Samuel has 8 rushing touchdowns this season, setting an NFL record for a WR in a single season. Deebo Samuel has 8 rushing touchdowns this season, setting an NFL record for a WR in a single season. https://t.co/Ozv88HqHGb

While San Francisco appreciated and utilized Samuel's versatility, the wide receiver didn't seem keen on the idea of being a "wide-back." According to Tom Pelissero, Samuel does not want to be a hybrid running back/wide receiver and wants to be a full-time wide receiver.

Entering a contract year, this is an intelligent move for Samuel, who gets a lot of touches in a game and absorbs plenty of contact. Wherever he goes next, he most likely won't take on that role, as he put it out there that he wants to be utilized as a receiver.

