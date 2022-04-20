Jimmy Garoppolo injury: NFL insider reveals development which could hinder QB's chances of starting for San Francisco 49ers in 2022

The 2022 NFL season is getting closer, and it’s a big question as to who will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in the initial stages of the league.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo is continuing his rehab. But both he and his team realise that he won’t be there when their offseason conditioning programs begin.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played the end of the season with a hindering shoulder injury.

Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of the season last year but played through it. After their season ended in their divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Garoppolo had shoulder surgery shortly after. It was expected that he would miss some off-season programs.

As Garoppolo will be missing for some time, the question remains: what will the 49ers do with him in 2022?

They have the option of keeping him and playing him when he is healthy. Or, they could explore a trade with him as he's on the final deal of his current contract.

Trey Lance is expected to be the 2022-23 starter for San Francisco 49ers

What the San Francisco 49ers do with Jimmy G remains in doubt. However, there are rumors that second-year quarterback Trey Lance will be their starting quarterback this season.

It would make a lot of sense for the 49ers to start Lance sooner rather than later. In the 2020 NFL draft, San Francisco acquired the third-overall pick from Miami and used it on Lance.

The Miami Dolphins received the 12th overall selection in the 2020 Draft from San Francisco. They also got a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, and a first-round pick in 2022 and 2023.

Lance appeared in six games last season as a rookie and started two games, going 1-1 as a rookie starter. He completed 41 passes out of 71 attempts for 5 passing touchdowns, throwing just 2 interceptions. He also added 168 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Lance’s first opportunity to make the 49ers believe he is their franchise guy is to shine in off-season programs as Garoppolo will be sidelined. If Lance excels, he should be named the starter, and could be by game one.

