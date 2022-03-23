“Unless they're in the years 2040 and 2045, you take them” - NFL insider blasts 49ers for not accepting offer for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a San Francisco 49er, and the franchise looks to be the biggest loser out of Matt Ryan's move to the Indianapolis Colts yesterday.

Ryan swapped Atlanta for Indianapolis, but it appears that there was an offer on the table for Garoppolo from the Colts, according to NFL insider Mike Florio.

Florio stated that he was told over the weekend that 49ers general manager Jihn Lynch had an offer of two second-rounders for Garoppolo, but the Colts then turned their attention to Matt Ryan.

Florio said:

"The 49ers were the losers yesterday when the Colts [got] Matt Ryan. Because, as of yesterday, at this time, the Colts are maybe the most viable destination for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

He added:

"I was told over the weekend that John Lynch, the GM of the team, is telling people he's got two second-round picks in hand for Jimmy Garoppolo. And the reaction by some was ‘well, you better take them.’ I misspoke. I misspoke. Two second-round picks. You got two second-round picks in hand, you take them.

Florio continued:

"Because you gave up a second-rounder to get him. You clearly don't need him now. Everybody knows you don't need them, and you're ready to move on from him. If you've got somebody offering you two second-round picks. Unless they're in the years 2040 and 2045, you take them.”

Jimmy Garoppolo's future still in limbo

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

With the franchise seemingly ready to move off the 30-year-old and giving the keys to the kingdom to Trey Lance, the suitors for the 49ers quarterback are getting smaller by the day.

With the Colts, the franchise was put off by his offseason shoulder surgery, not from a medical standpoint, but because of the time he would miss not getting acclimated with his new team.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN So why didn't the Colts go after Jimmy G?

Form what I was told, there were concerns over the shoulder injury. Not so much the medical side of it but the idea of missing time in the offseason with a new team. This was a red flag. So why didn't the Colts go after Jimmy G?Form what I was told, there were concerns over the shoulder injury. Not so much the medical side of it but the idea of missing time in the offseason with a new team. This was a red flag.

Seattle and New Orleans are in need of a new quarterback, but it is unlikely the 49ers would trade him in conference. Carolina is still on the lookout, as is Atlanta.

There have been several thoughts that the 30-year-old could, in fact, stay with San Francisco this season, but for all parties, one would think it is best to move on.

With the number of destinations shrinking by the day, the 30-year-old quarterback is in limbo. With his shoulder surgery clearly being something teams are looking at, just where will he be playing in 2022?

Edited by Windy Goodloe