"Good luck with the fourth best QB in the division" - NFL analyst believes Trey Lance failing to deliver could prompt Tom Brady to join 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance last season as the eventual replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo. The latter was named the eventual starting quarterback and stayed that way for the majority of the season.

Fox One Sports analyst and show host Colin Cowherd, who is well-known for voicing his opinions on all topics, took to his "The HERD" radio show and spoke about the young quarterback and what he believes the 49ers will end up doing in the near future.

Cowherd believes that Lance won't perform as the 49ers had hoped, which will lead them to calling Tom Brady out of retirement. And, since it's his hometown team, he will do so. This is what he hypothetically can see happening.

"Let's say the 49ers, the Trey Lance thing goes sideways. He's just got a ceiling. It's not good. It's not as good as Russell Wilson. He's not as good as Kyler Murray, he's not as good as Matt Stafford. We all know this. Good luck with the fourth best quarterback in the division. Brady watches it, his hometown San Francisco. What wore him out in Tampa? The looseness. What is Kyle Shanahan?

Colin Cowherd is referring to the rigidity of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as being something that Brady is accustomed to from his 20 NFL seasons under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Cowherd continued with the following:

"The opposite of loose so that intensity is very Belichickian. And if Trey Lance didn't work, he sat for a year he comes in. He's the fourth best quarterback in the division. You see a ceiling. You'd have to admit simultaneously. Yeah, that was not a good pick. What would get people not to talk about that? Bringing Tom Brady in. It would be front page news. So I can see Brady going back to San Francisco in a year." -Colin Cowherd

Is Trey Lance the next great quarterback of the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers saw a lot of potential in the former North Dakota State University standout, so much so that they drafted him over Mac Jones in the first round of last year's draft. He started two games, making six appearances this season.

In that span, he was 41 of 71 in completed passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 168 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

With many believing that he isn't ready, San Francisco still seems willing to take a chance on him.

Rumors of a Jimmy Garoppolo trade have been swirling all season and was all but confirmed by the 49ers after their NFC Championship loss to the Rams.

Deebo Samuel, one of Lance's 49ers teammates, recently expressed his opinion on his future quarterback, declaring the following:

"I feel like Trey will be a superstar in this league."

More reps and time with the San Francisco offense could be the deciding factor for him and his future as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

