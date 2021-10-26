"Got a lot of things to figure out" - 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hints Trey Lance could get starting nod over Jimmy Garoppolo soon

Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the 49ers, now has a debate. It is as to whether the 49ers should start incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going forward or rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Lance was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Let the San Francisco 49ers quarterback carousel begin.

The offseason saw Shanahan often deflect by saying that “Jimmy G” was their starter. He mentioned how fortunate they are to have Trey Lance learn under the veteran presence of Garoppolo.

However, the San Francisco 49ers lost 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. After this, Kyle Shanahan is apparently having doubts out in the open.

Kyle Shanahan hints at Trey Lance starting soon

In all fairness to Garoppolo, the game against the Colts was played in treacherous conditions with heavy rains and wind. That made for many dropped passes and handoffs.

Despite this, Kyle Shanahan was not allowing that to deter him from possibly making a change soon at the quarterback position.

Here is what Shanahan had to say when he was asked whether or not Garoppolo would be the starter for next week’s game against the Chicago Bears:

“I would guess so. I’m going to watch this tape and see if guys are healthy first of all. I don’t even know where our guys are at. It was good for Jimmy to be healthy enough to play in this game today.”

Garoppolo missed the 49ers’ last game (in week 5) with a calf injury.

The 49ers have a lasting legacy at the quarterback position

Garoppolo ended the game against the Colts by going 16-27 for 181 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Garoppolo hasn’t been a dumpster fire this year. But his numbers have been rather pedestrian in terms of being expected to take over as the guy for the 49ers.

Unfortunately for Garoppolo and Lance, the 49ers franchise has been fortunate enough to have two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the modern era. These are Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Kyle’s father, Mike, was a member of the coaching staff in the early 90s. So Kyle and his father understand the importance of getting this decision right for the franchise.

Trey Lance missed Sunday night’s game with a knee injury he initially suffered in Week 5.

The 49ers have lost their last four games and are playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL. So now is the time for Kyle Shanahan to make a franchise altering quarterback decision.

