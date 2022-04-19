"The most mid corner is the highest paid in history" - NFL fans divided over Browns offering Denzel Ward record-breaking contract

The Cleveland Browns gave cornerback Denzel Ward a new contract extension that made him the highest-paid defensive back in the league.

On Monday, Ward signed a five-year deal worth $100.5 million that includes $71.25 million guaranteed with the Browns that locked his long-term future to the team. The 24-year old was drafted fourth overall in the 2018 NFL draft by Cleveland out of Ohio State.

The contract makes him the highest-paid corner over Rams Jalen Ramsey, who signed a five-year, $100 million deal in 2020.

Fans react to Denzel Ward's record-breaking contract

Cleveland corner Denzel Ward

Not everyone was thrilled about the contract extension that Ward received.

Rams star Jalen Ramsey saw the news and congratulated Ward, saying he was waiting for somebody else to "touch that 100 club" ($100 million) and added that Ward deserves it.

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward … congrats 🤟🏾 I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward … congrats 🤟🏾

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman pointed out that it was a rarity for a cornerback to be selected fourth overall, but drafting Ward has worked out for Cleveland so far.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter He was a rare 4th overall pick CB, and he worked out great for Cleveland. Excellent job locking him up for the future. @AdamSchefter He was a rare 4th overall pick CB, and he worked out great for Cleveland. Excellent job locking him up for the future.

Denzel Ward's performance so far as a Brown

2018 NFL Draft

Denzel Ward had a terrific rookie year. He was named to the All-Rookie team while making the Pro Bowl and put up career-highs in tackles with 53, and had a career-high two fumble recoveries on the season. Ward missed a few games the next three seasons, but was still productive each season. He made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career last season.

In the four years he's played in the NFL, he's recorded 186 tackles, 50 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Last season, the Browns exercised Ward's fifth-year option on April 23, 2021, which guarantees a salary of $13.29 million for the 2022 season. With a year left under contract, Cleveland decided to strike a long-term deal with Ward before the season began. Ward will be a free agent again in 2028.

