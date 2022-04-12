3 biggest NFL draft busts in Cleveland Browns history

The Cleveland Browns have had plenty of NFL draft successes and busts in their franchise history. Some recent hits include Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, and Denzel Ward. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will be looking to add to an already solid roster when they select 14th overall in the 2022 draft.

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Browns finished 8-9, finishing third in the AFC North and ultimately missing the playoffs. They have since had quarterback controversy, trading for Deshaun Watson while former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield has requested a trade out of Cleveland.

The Browns will be hoping that their upcoming selections will not be as polarizing as Mayfield, who has been the talk of the league since his league debut in 2018. He won't go down as a bust, but the team has made some terrible picks. Here are three of the worst selections by the Cleveland Browns in NFL Draft history.

Cleveland Browns' biggest NFL Draft busts

#3 - Brandon Weeden, Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Brandon Weeden with their first-round selection in 2012, making him the oldest player ever selected in the first round at 28-years-old.

Weeden's career got off to a terrible start, throwing four interceptions in his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the game with a passer rating of just 5.1. He would end his rookie season with 15 touchdown passes against 17 interceptions, and this would be the last time Weeden would be a regular NFL starter.

He would only spend one more season in Cleveland, starting just five games before being released at the end of the 2013 season. Weeden would spend time with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans, almost exclusively as a backup.

His career stats read 25 starts, 31 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions, which is not what the Browns' front office would have planned for when drafting him in round one in 2012.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jimmy Haslam’s 10 years as Browns’ owner have been eventful with QBs that include: Johnny Manziel, Brian Hoyer, RG3, Brandon Weeden, Austin Davis, Josh McCown, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler, Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and now, Deshaun Watson. Jimmy Haslam’s 10 years as Browns’ owner have been eventful with QBs that include: Johnny Manziel, Brian Hoyer, RG3, Brandon Weeden, Austin Davis, Josh McCown, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler, Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and now, Deshaun Watson.

#2 - Justin Gilbert - Cornerback

Oklahoma State cornerback Justin Gilbert was drafted eighth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was considered a top prospect amongst draft analysts, having been named a unanimous All-American in 2013.

However, Gilbert's career never took off, as he dealt with illness and a heel injury in his rookie season. After one interception and one pick-six in two seasons, Gilbert was released by Cleveland after the 2015 season, and he spent a year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016, where he didn't start a game. He hasn't played in the league since.

To rub salt into the wounds of Browns fans, the 2014 draft would be one of the most stacked classes in recent history, with Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr., Khalil Mack, and Mike Evans all being drafted.

The list of big names from this class goes on and on. (THREAD ) Remember the 2014 NFL Draft? It was absolutely stacked.The list of big names from this class goes on and on. (THREAD Remember the 2014 NFL Draft? It was absolutely stacked. The list of big names from this class goes on and on. (THREAD ⬇️) https://t.co/Ami4xTCAuH

#1 - Johnny Manziel, Quarterback

Johnny Manziel has had the spotlight on him since his college days at Texas A&M. After a fantastic college career with the Aggies, the Cleveland Browns hoped that drafting him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014 would reinvigorate their franchise.

However, the selection of Manziel was doomed from the start. During his first preseason game, he was fined $12,000 for flipping the bird in a loss against the Washington Redskins. His off-field issues would ultimately be Johnny Football's downfall in the pros. Despite being a fan favorite, he didn't find any success in the league.

Manziel played 15 games across two seasons with the team, only starting eight times. He only managed to throw for seven touchdowns against seven interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner was even demoted to third-string quarterback after a video surfaced of him partying on the Browns' bye week in 2015.

Cleveland released him in early 2016 after reports surfaced that Manziel was being investigated for a domestic violence incident, and he hasn't played in the NFL since.

Manziel has attempted several comebacks, including playing in the CFL, AAF, and XFL, but his past off-field issues have put any NFL team taking a punt on him, and he has to go down as one of the biggest draft busts in Cleveland history.

