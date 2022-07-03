"He actually told me don’t tell anybody" - Kyler Murray's former hairdresser reveals bizarre conversation with QB where he called black women messy

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finds himself in some weird news. His former hair-dresser had something to say about the quarterback whose hair she used to cut.

Swanny, Murray’s ex hair-dresser, got mad when the quarterback asked her to put some pants on while cutting his hair.

Swanny said:

“One day, he calls me, and he’s like, 'Hey, Swanny, when you come on Thursday, can you wear pants?' I don’t want to wear pants. I want to wear what I wear. Why the f*** do I have to wear pants, and if you can’t control your eyes, that’s one thing, and if your girlfriend’s insecure, that’s her problem. I’m 29 years old. You're 22? I’m a mom of four. I workout everyday. I service you whenever you want…and you want me to wear pants? You could f*** off.”

99 @passthechill What’s wrong wit this gender man What’s wrong wit this gender man https://t.co/gkzSUgyZII

Kyler Murray has had an interesting off-season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Kyler Murray's name has been in the news frequently this off-season.

Ever since the Cardinals' season ended when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round, Murray has wanted a new deal. When the offseason workout program started in mid-April, Murray was a no-show, and it caused speculation that Murray possibly wanted out of Arizona.

In February, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Cardinals were concerned about Kyler Murray.

"The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is, indeed, alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat," Mortensen tweeted.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat

Murray, at one point, unfollowed the Cardinals on social media.

He cleared up the air about rumors circling around that he wanted to be traded, by saying he wants to win multiple Super Bowls with the Cardinals.

Murray said:

"I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals," Murray wrote. "AZ is home."

In three seasons, the Cardinals starter is 22-23-1. He has thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He has also accumulated an additional 1,786 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns rushing touchdowns.

Murray and the Cardinals may not get a long-term deal hammered out before the start of the season, but it could happen at the conclusion of this season.

_____________________________________________________________

If you use any quotes, please credit Chris Mortensen, Swanny, Kyler Murray and H/T Sportskeeda.

_________________________________________________________________

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far