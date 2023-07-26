Andrew Thomas Giants contract: How much will LT earn in 2023?

On Wednesday morning, the New York Giants and left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed on a five-year contract extension through the 2029 season. The deal is worth $117.5 million and includes $67 million, which is the most guaranteed money for any left tackle in NFL history.

The $117.5 million contract is the second-largest total contract in NFL history for an offensive lineman.

Thomas was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and has started 45 career games.

The New York Giants have locked up Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, and Dexter Lawrence this off-season

The busy off-season for the New York Giants continued this morning by extending Andrew Thomas. They have now locked up quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and now Thomas this off-season.

It's come at quite a cost, as they will be paying these four players a total of $229 million this season.

The team gave Jones a four-year $160 million contract right before the franchise tag deadline. While they were able to extend Jones, they were unable to extend Barkley. This forced them to use the franchise on him at a $10.1 million cap hit this season.

After being tagged, Barkley and the Giants were unable to agree to a long-term deal. He threatened to hold out and miss training camp and potentially the start of the season. Yesterday morning, the two sides agreed on a new one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

The Giants were also able to lock up one of their premier defenders this off-season. On May 4, they extended Lawrence on a four-year deal worth $90 million that included $60 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen.

It’s been a busy off-season for the Giants, but a good one. They were able to lock up four of their own guys for the future and were a playoff team in 2022.

With the NFC East being a very competitive division, it will be tough to win the division, but the Giants could very likely sneak in the playoffs as a wildcard team at the very least this season.

Will the Giants make it back to the playoffs in 2023?

