Andru Phillips scouting report: Exploring the Kentucky CB's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top-1000 national recruits in 2020, Andru Phillips saw the field his first two years as part of a talented corner room (four total tackles), before becoming a part-time starter in his third season with the program. He started four games in 2022 and all 12 he was available for in ’23, combining for ten pass break-ups but no interceptions.

Details: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds; RS JR.

Breaking down Andru Phillips' scouting report

Man-coverage:

Plays with low hips and low eyes in isolated coverage, gaining ground with ease as he’s locked in on the hips of the receiver

Very balanced with that wide base and patiently waiting for receivers to commit to the release in soft press

Counters the hands of opponents well in order to deny them stack-position against him on vertical routes

Doesn’t look uncomfortable covering slot receivers with a three-way go, recognizing any drift during the stem, sliding in front of and attaching to the target as he tries to release the opposite direction

Rapidly gets his cleats into the turf and is explosive in short areas to counter the break

Takes excellent angles and maximizes his reach when undercutting routes in off-alignment

Hit the second-best mark for the vert (42 inches) and third-longest broad jump (11’2”), along with running a 4.48 at the combine

Zone-coverage:

Playing capped over the top of vertical routes, Phillips has some highly impressive moments of looking back for the ball and attacking it in the air

Quick to react to any deceleration of the route he’s playing over and closing that gap on deep in-cuts, yet he’s also shown on several occasions that he can run with guys to the post in quarters and break up those passes

Not scared of receivers blowing by him in cover-three as they release down the sideline and his eyes are inside to make plays on other routes in his vicinity

However, when he that space is cleared out and he needs to man up the wideout, he seems to have no issues flipping around, locating and instantly attaching to the target

You really like Phillips’ ability to peak back at the quarterback on those assignments and quickly close ground against easy-access throws in front of him

Closes down into the flats and on crossers in front of him in a hurry and eliminates free grass for pass-catchers

When lining up in the slot, Andru Phillips was asked to bail into the deep half occasionally and did well to position himself between vertical routes

Does well to elongate the path of receivers and working around traffic to get out into the flats and eliminates options for the quarterback

Run defense & tackling:

Ready to punch somebody in the chest when he keys on the run from off-alignment

Does well to press through the inside pec of receivers and get involved on tackles with the ball coming his way

Showcases that sudden explosion to shoot past receivers trying to secure (stalk-)blocks in space with the ball coming his way

Willing to dip underneath bigger bodies getting out in space to lead the way and funnel the ball back towards the rest of the defense

Quick to diagnose and trigger downhill against screen passes

Aggressively wrestles down receivers in space instead of allowing guys to drag him for bigger gains – only surrendered 212 yards after the catch on 55 completions against him over the past two seasons

Weaknesses:

Accumulated very little ball-production without a single interception during his time at Kentucky (ten PBUs on 1105 career snaps)

Certainly quicker than fast and may be considered a slot only by some teams, with just under 100 snaps in true man-coverage to evaluate him based off (according to PFF)

Will allow easy-access throws in cover-three on hitches, due to having his eyes inside and continuing to gain depth without vision on the wideout

Surrendered career-highs in completion percentage (67.2%) and touchdowns responsible for (four) in 2023

Simply doesn’t erase enough space to the ball-carrier and gets too far over his skis as a tackler, which is why he missed 19 of 92 attempts over the past two seasons (20.7% miss rate)

Andru Phillips' 2024 NFL Draft projection

Andru Phillips: Eastern Kentucky v Kentucky

Andru Phillips is a player I put my stamp on early on during this draft process. This is a guy who played inside and out at a very high level in the SEC, shows great patience checking receivers at the line of scrimmage, but also possesses great click-and-close ability for a match-zone based system, plus then he’s an absolute dog in the run/screen game.

I’d say he has average long speed and without any picks to his resume, he may drop all the way to day three – although he did haul in a pass vs. Missouri last season, where he was right there in the receiver’s hip-pocket on a fade.

I personally have Andru Phillips firmly inside my top-100 overall prospects and think he can start on the outside in the right system, although I thought his best tape came in the slot. In part that’s because I want him closer to the action vs. the run, but I also want to take advantage of his short-area burst to match him up with quick-footed receivers trying to find openings for what otherwise would be easy completions.

Andru Phillips absolutely needs to clean up his tackling, but not in the slightest do I look at it as any lack of strength or toughness.

Grade: Third round