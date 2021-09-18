Bears vs Bengals Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Bears are coming off a rather underwhelming performance against Matt Stafford and the Rams. They will be looking to get on the winners list for the first time against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their next match. Here are some details on the upcoming clash.

Bears v Bengals Match Details

Chicago Bears v Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, September 19, 1:00 PM ET

Soldier Field, Chicago

Bears v Bengals Betting Odds

Andy Dalton and the Bears open up as favorites against the Bengals with the money line set at -140. The spread set is at -2.5 (-115) as they look to notch their first win of the season

The Bengals' money line is a +115 and the spread is +2.5 (-107). So there could be some value for the Bengals as Burrow looks to start the new season 2-0.

Bears v Bengals Picks

The Bears were easily defeated by the Rams on Sunday while the Bengals needed an overtime FG to see off the Minnesota Vikings.

At home the Bears are a good choice in this match but the Bengals could get the win if Burrow plays as he did in Week 1.

Bears v Bengals Key Injuries

Bengals

CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) doubtful

S Ricardo Allen (hand, hamstring) doubtful

Bears

NT Eddie Goldman (knee) questionable

LB Robert Quinn (back) questionable

Bears v Bengals Head to Head

The last five matchups between the Bears and Bengals have tilted towards Chicago with the Bears leading 3-2. In those five games, the Bears have scored 98 points while the Bengals have scored 97. So expect this encounter to be a close call.

Bears v Bengals Prediction

After their loss in Week 1, the Bears will be wanting to produce a better performance than they did against the Rams. Whether that will be with Andy Dalton or Justin Fields, remains to be seen.

The Bengals will fancy their chances after being bouyed by their win in Week 1. Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow connected really well last week. However, expect the Chicago defense to go after Burrow and Dalton to play far. It might ultimately help them get the win, but only just.

Prediction: Andy Dalton and the Bears should get their first win of the NFL season on Sunday.

Scoreline prediction: Bears 24 - Bengals 21

Edited by Diptanil Roy