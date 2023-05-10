When the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII, it was hard for head coach Andy Reid to not root for his former team. In fact, Reid recalled a moment in the Super Bowl when he caught himself cheering on the Eagles.

Reid joined the New Heights podcast, hosted by teammate Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason of the Eagles, and talked about how it was weird coaching against Philly in the playoffs. Reid also opened up on how he cheered on a certain play when Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert caught a pass.

"That was weird. That was different. That was a little different... I know people across the field. There was actually one time, I probably shouldn't even say this, but I'm gonna say it because it's you two, and nobody else is gonna hear it.

"There was one point where I was back talking with Pat, my back was to the field and I heard the cheer and I turned around and your [Eagles] tight end [Dallas Goedert] caught the ball. And for a minute, I went, 'Hey, nice-' It was weird. It was just a one time and the rest of the time I was all red."

Here's the play that Reid was talking about when Goedert made a catch.

The Chiefs ended up defeating the Eagles by a score of 38-35 in a highly competitive Super Bowl.

Andy Reid fell short of winning a Super Bowl early on in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles

Andy Reid during Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles

Andy Reid began his NFL head coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. He was their head coach for 14 seasons and compiled a 130-93-1 record.

He led them to nine playoff appearances while winning the division six times. During the 2004 season, Reid led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. They fell short and lost to the New England Patriots 24-21.

Reid became the Kansas City Chiefs head coach in 2013 after his time with the Eagles.

He won KC two Super Bowls since taking over. The Chiefs won this past season's Super Bowl and had previously won Super Bowl LIV, three seasons ago.

While Reid will always have Philly in his heart, KC is his focus now and he'll look to bring more success to the Chiefs.

