"The ultimate chocolate cake" - Andy Reid has a hilarious comparison for the Super Bowl

Andy Reid has done one of the most satisfactory coaching jobs of his NFL career this season. The Kansas City Chiefs were 4-4 earlier this season, and it looked like the Chiefs' dynastic reign over the rest of the NFL was over. Reid transformed his defense and Patrick Mahomes to make the Chiefs Super Bowl favorites.

Reid spoke to NBC Sports Kansas City Monday about the Chiefs' quest for a second Super Bowl. He used a food metaphor to describe how badly his team wants to win their second ring of the Mahomes era. Reid compared the hunger of wanting to win with the hunger of wanting another piece of chocolate cake.

"If you have a piece of chocolate cake," the head coach said, "and you see another dangling in front of you, you're going to want it. That's how you feel about the Super Bowl... it is the ultimate chocolate cake."

The analogy Andy Reid used is hilarious and in tune with his personality. Reid has been vocal about his love of food, specifically cheeseburgers. He has used food analogies before, including after Week 16 when Byron Pringle had the best game of his career.

"I love that like a big piece of prime rib," Reid had said. "That's how we get excited. When everybody is working together, you're tough to stop."

Andy Reid's passion for food is rivaled only by his love for winning. Reid has won 71 percent of the games he's coached with Kansas City. He just needs to win three more to earn his second Super Bowl.

Andy Reid has Chiefs in prime position to win Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Whatever message Andy Reid is preaching to his team appears to be working. Mahomes and the offense transitioned from a turnover-prone offense into a conservative offense that takes what defenses give them.

The Chiefs have committed to getting the rushing attack going as well. They're 16th in rushing yards per game, which has added unpredictability to their offensive strategy.

Mahomes was surgical against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card game. He threw for five touchdowns and 404 passing yards while facing little pressure from the likes of T.J. Watt.

With Mahomes notching another record in his cap, the Chiefs offense is dangerous. They face a challenging opponent in the divisional round: the Buffalo Bills. But the Chiefs defense ranks tenth in points per game allowed, so they're capable of holding their own.

Also Read Article Continues below

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo No QB in NFL history has more games with 400 Pass yds & 5 Pass TD than Patrick Mahomes.



The Chiefs roll at Arrowhead, 42-21. No QB in NFL history has more games with 400 Pass yds & 5 Pass TD than Patrick Mahomes.The Chiefs roll at Arrowhead, 42-21. https://t.co/ENr40xumnn

Edited by Piyush Bisht