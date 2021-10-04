Andy Reid on the cusp of history upon return to Philly

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid continues to trek forward with his Hall of Fame-worthy NFL coaching career.

Reid has created a tremendously stable footing, with the Chiefs seeing his legacy take another step forward as the franchise has become a powerhouse under his helm. His consistent success in Kansas City has pushed him toward the doorstep to accomplish a feat that has never been accomplished in league history.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may make NFL history on Sunday

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Reid could become the first head coach in league history to win 100 games with two franchises with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 63-year-old spent the first 14 years of his NFL head coaching career in Philadelphia, where he held a 130-93-1 record with nine playoff appearances and six NFC East division titles while holding a 10-9 postseason record. It featured his team reaching the NFC Championship Game four times, including one Super Bowl appearance.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks If I had to pick one, I’d take Andy Reid over Bill Belichick



Reid has won with all kind of rosters, all kind of QBs. Belichick needed Brady. Plus Reid coaches offense and can develop QBs (more important than defense).



Both great coaches, but

Reid > Belichick If I had to pick one, I’d take Andy Reid over Bill Belichick



Reid has won with all kind of rosters, all kind of QBs. Belichick needed Brady. Plus Reid coaches offense and can develop QBs (more important than defense).



Both great coaches, but

Reid > Belichick

The Eagles never reached the mountaintop, but the franchise was a playoff constant under Reid. However, his tenure came to a disappointing close, but it allowed him to breathe air back into his head coaching career.

His decision to join the Chiefs quickly created the same strong impact as the team has reached the playoffs seven times in the first eight seasons. It has featured an above .500 record in each campaign, winning double-digit games all but once, and an active streak of five straight AFC West division titles.

Since Reid elected to turn the reins to Patrick Mahomes, the franchise has become the gold standard in the AFC, with three straight AFC championship appearances and back-to-back Super Bowl berths in the last two years. It’s topped by winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Ryan Paganetti @PaganettiRyan This was epic. Fake confusion by a Kelce to distract the defense!!! Andy Reid >>> This was epic. Fake confusion by a Kelce to distract the defense!!! Andy Reid >>> https://t.co/QHefQBSXnu

Reid’s presence has laid the foundation for sustained success while his pairing with Mahomes presents a bright future ahead. The 25-year-old is only beginning to hit his stride and possesses many highly productive campaigns that should feature contending for the Super Bowl several more times. The 15-year gap between Reid’s first and second Super Bowl is the second biggest stretch behind Dick Vermeil's 19 years.

Also Read

The Chiefs have stumbled out the gate to the 2021 season, dropping two out of their first three games. However, the franchise holds plenty of time to turn it into high gear to make another strong push toward the Super Bowl, especially with Mahomes leading the charge.

Beyond that, Reid dictates his future ahead in Kansas City.

Edited by Henno van Deventer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far