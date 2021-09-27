What happened to Andy Reid? Chiefs coach leaves stadium in ambulance

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier on Sunday, Andy Reid reportedly left the stadium in an ambulance after feeling "ill."

Illness can mean plenty of things, but the hope is that Coach Reid will be just fine.

Special teams coach Dave Toub spoke to reporters on Reid's behalf after the game. He said:

“He just wasn’t feeling well after the game. He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, ‘You have to quit the turnovers.’”

Addressing turnovers in the middle of feeling sick is what makes Andy Reid such a great coach.

Leaving the stadium in an ambulance is worrisome, but hopefully, Reid felt winded from the game and the situation is nothing serious.

What milestone was Andy Reid chasing on Sunday?

Andy Reid would have hoped that the Chiefs could have bested the Chargers to log his 100th win as the Chiefs' head coach. Unfortunately for the veteran coach, Justin Herbert and the Chargers would be victorious, handing Reid his 45th loss.

Prayers up for Big Red 🙏 Andy Reid was unable to address the media after leaving the stadium in an ambulance following their game against the Chargers, per @JamesPalmerTV



The Chargers and Herbert have been making a lot of noise in the AFC West. Especially with Herbert outgunning Patrick Mahomes.

Herbert ended the day with 281 yards, 4 TDs, and 1 INT.

Conversely, Mahomes had a rough day along with the rest of the Chiefs' offense. Mahomes threw for 260 yards with 3 TDs and 2 INTs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tyreek Hill both fumbled the ball. Coming back from a four-turnover game would be a challenge for any team. The Chiefs may be struggling as of late, but Mahomes and company will likely bounce back soon.

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy! I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!

Hopefully, this loss isn't what led to Andy Reid falling ill and leaving the stadium in an ambulance. The Chiefs have been secretive about coach Reid's condition but expect more details to emerge soon.

