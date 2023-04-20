Anthony Richardson vs. Will Levis college stats: Gauging which 2023 Draft prospect is more NFL-ready

Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are among the better quarterbacks in a QB-rich 2023 NFL Draft. Both are seen as first-round picks and will likely be off the board early in the first round.

However, the question remains as to who the better shot caller is. Is it the University of Florida specimen Anthony Richardson or Kentucky Wildcat Will Levis? Keep reading to find the signal caller that's more ready for the NFL.

Dylan Ballard @DylanBallard_UK



Desmond Howard took some time to breakdown some things that could help Will today in the swamp!



#BBN College gameday has spoke on Kentucky/Florida aka Will Levis VS Anthony Richardson all morning.Desmond Howard took some time to breakdown some things that could help Will today in the swamp! College gameday has spoke on Kentucky/Florida aka Will Levis VS Anthony Richardson all morning. Desmond Howard took some time to breakdown some things that could help Will today in the swamp! #BBN https://t.co/cGleirxx4U

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Quarterback is more NFL-ready?

Between Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, we believe Levis is more NFL-ready, even though Richardson has a higher ceiling.

Will Levis fought to stay above water weekly in the super-stacked SEC Conference. He is battle-tested for the NFL. Although Levis played through turf toe for much of the 2022 season, he still shone when healthy under former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2021.

Anthony Richardson, on the other hand, barely played in his college career. He has loads of potential, but he needs more extensive game experience, like Levis, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Richardson's highlight reel from his solo season as a starter rivals any you will see from a college prospect, but he is still a project.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“Going and sitting behind a veteran, that’ll be a blessing.”



🤯🤯🤯

Top-ranked #Florida QB Anthony Richardson:“Going and sitting behind a veteran, that’ll be a blessing.”🤯🤯🤯 Top-ranked #Florida QB Anthony Richardson: “Going and sitting behind a veteran, that’ll be a blessing.”🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/gdHqJxw0EG

Anthony Richardson's College Stats

Anthony Richardson joined the University of Florida before the 2020 college football season and was pegged as a backup QB throughout the season. He only took to the Gridiron once and put up a stat line of one completed pass out of two passing attempts, 27 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

His second season was more eventful, as he saw more action for the Florida Gators. He played in more matches, and his stat line significantly jumped from his debut season. He put up a 2021 college stat line of 38 completions out of 64 pass attempts, 529 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

In Richardson's third season, he finally took hold of the QB1 slot for the Gators and never looked back. The elite athlete had the best college career stats in his third and final season with the Gators. He put up a stat line of 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft once the season was over. He is widely seen as a top 10 prospect.

Good Morning Football @gmfb "I put my mock draft out on Tuesday, and the biggest feedback I've gotten from around the league is...don't sleep on Will Levis and the Colts."

- @Pschrags "I put my mock draft out on Tuesday, and the biggest feedback I've gotten from around the league is...don't sleep on Will Levis and the Colts." - @Pschrags https://t.co/Fdn69W3PS7

Will Levis' College Stats

Meanwhile, Will Levis started his career on the other side of the spectrum at Penn State University. The young shot-caller enrolled at Penn State for the 2019 college football season and served as a backup for his first two seasons. These seasons tested Levis' resolve, and he later entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2021 season.

He moved to the Kentucky Wildcats, which proved inspiring. Levis thrived in the SEC, where he put up career-high stats. He posted a stat line of 2,826 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the year.

He entered the 2022 college football season knowing it was his last year at that level, so he knew he had to show out. Unfortunately, for Levis and the Wildcats, he was injured for most of the season. He still managed to put up a stat line of 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is projected to go off the board as a top 5 pick in this year's Draft.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes