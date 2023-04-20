Will Levis and his name has been floated around as a potential top-five in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. The University of Kentucky star quarterback could find himself taken ahead of fellow SEC quarterback Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators.

On "Good Morning Football," NFL insider Peter Schrager sent out a warning that Levis could be selected over Richardson as early as second overall:

"I put my mock draft out on Tuesday, and the biggest feedback I've gotten from around the league is...don't sleep on Will Levis and the Colts. Will Levis could go 4th overall to the Colts. Will Levis could have the greatest Thursday evening that he can imagine. He can go 2nd overall to the Texans.

"He could have an amazing draft experience where he’s just focused on being him, got to the draft, got selected in the top 5 and he’s gonna be a quarterback Week 1 starting in the NFL. Or he could slide. I don’t know right now. I’ve heard Colts Colts Colts the last few days."

Good Morning Football @gmfb "I put my mock draft out on Tuesday, and the biggest feedback I've gotten from around the league is...don't sleep on Will Levis and the Colts."

- @Pschrags

Schrager concluded:

"I put out my mock draft and had Stroud to the Colts and I had to get creative, had em trading up for him. Now I’m hearing if they don’t have Stroud, they don’t have Young, Levis seems to be a potential Colts QB.

"Which, to me, is a lot of smoke, but when you’re talking about a team that’s desperate for a QB at #4, the Colts are desperate for a QB at #4, Will Levis might be the quarterback for them.”

Both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are desperate to find a franchise quarterback. Levis could find himself starting his career in the AFC South with either franchise. He threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with the Wildcats.

Will Levis faced off against Anthony Richardson last season

Last September, both Levis and Anthony Richardson faced off against one another as the Wildcats faced the Florida Gators in "The Swamp." Levis and the Wildcats got the better of Richardson and the Gators by a score of 26-16.

The Kentucky quarterback threw for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the win. Richardson had 143 yards passing with two interceptions in the loss. We'll see if the Wildcats star gets the better of Richardson again by going ahead of him in the NFL draft.

