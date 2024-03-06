Antoine Winfield Buccaneers contract: How much will safety earn after getting franchise tagged?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly placed their franchise tag on Antoine Winfield ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The move highlights the importance of the All-Pro safety for the NFC South outfit, who was named team captain last season.

As per reports, if Winfield is to play the upcoming season with the Buccaneers on the franchise tag, his salary would be $17.1 million, fully guaranteed.

According to Spotrac, Winfield has already made $8,692,750 in career earnings across four seasons in Tampa Bay. He was picked by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Winfield was also a key member of the Tampa Bay side that won the Super Bowl in 2021. He earned his career's only Pro Bowl honor that year.

While speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine last week, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reaffirmed Winfield's importance to his defense and said:

"He (Winfield) had one of the best seasons. I've seen a safety have as an all-around player, and it wasn't just in the game -- it was in practice as well. He was the only guy -- even if we were practicing red zone -- if he picked the ball off at the 5[-yard line], he's going to run 95 yards and go back in the game.

"He's not going to take himself out and go to the water buckets. If he picked it off in the end zone, he ran 100 yards. Wherever he picked the ball at or caused the fumble at, he transferred practice to the game ... almost better than anybody I've been around the past couple years."

A look at Antoine Winfield's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Antoine Winfield had a stellar season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. The safety recorded 122 tackles, of which 76 were solo, six sacks, six forced fumbles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions.

Winfield helped the Buccaneers clinch the NFC South with a 9-8 record. In the wild-card round, Tampa Bay took down the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs in the divisional round, following a 31-23 loss against the Detroit Lions.