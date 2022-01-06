Antonio Brown vs Bruce Arians? AB's brother hints at rift over 'Super Gremlin' post

Antonio Brown is only a few days removed from his epic meltdown during the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 28-24 victory over the New York Jets.

The now-former Buccaneers receiver shredded his shoulder pads, tossed his shirt into the stands, and gave the peace sign to fans in the endzone of Metlife Stadium as he made his exit.

Now, Antonio's younger brother, Desmond, has shared his feelings following the actions of his brother. Speaking to news outlet the Daily Caller, Desmond offered his reason for his brother's outburst.

Desmond, a former running back for the Pittsburgh Panthers, suggested that "maybe something happened in the locker room." He also feels that his brother exhibited "a real selfish move to leave in the middle of the game like that though." Desmond further stated that "there's no honor in quitting."

Was Antonio Brown's "Super Gremlin" post a cryptic message?

After Sunday's game against the Jets, Antonio posted a photo of himself on Twitter with the caption "Super Gremlin."

According to Desmond, the term "Super Gremlin" is a reference to a rap song by rapper Kodak Black. He expounded on the origins of the rapper as well as the song:

"A rapper that’s from Florida near from where we’re from. It’s a song about being betrayed by people that was close to you."

There had been speculation that Brown and Bruce Arians had issues with each other well before Sunday's incident at the Metlife Stadium. Brown recently returned from a three-game suspension for providing a fake vaccination card to the league.

Although Arians mentioned that the receiver was "no longer a Buc," the team has yet to officially release the much-maligned receiver. Which has seen speculation rise over whether the Buccaneers are instead considering a suspension.

By placing Antonio Brown under suspension, the team can avoid having him sign with a rival team for the playoffs, as well as having him sit and stew as a form of discipline.

The former All-Pro receiver has had many transgressions over his time in the NFL and continues to get work from teams. He signed with the Buccaneers in October of 2020, so he has only been with the team for roughly 14 months.

But if the past is any indication of the future, then there will be a team out there that thinks his potential for erratic behavior is outweighed by his elite services on the field.

