Who is Chelsie Kyriss? Mother of Antonio Brown's children hints publishing tell-all book

Antonio Brown is still looking for an NFL team to play for, but his off-the-field life is as busy as ever.

Despite the drama, Chelsie Kyriss, Brown's on-again, off-again significant other, remains in the free-agent receiver's life. Kyriss is also the mother of three of Brown's children, named Autonomy, Ali, and Apollo.

Recently, Kyriss took to Instagram to reveal that she might be writing a tell-all book about their relationship.

In an Instagram story consisting of a message that read, "maturity is knowing you can fully violate but choose to chill," Kyriss added her own little comment:

"Until this book drops."

Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss's relationship

Chelsie Kyriss is a former teacher and customer service representative who had been with Antonio Brown since 2012. Kyriss was born in Springboro, Ohio.

As she pursued modeling and expanding her presence on social media, Kyriss also found new recognition as Brown's girlfriend.

The couple made several headlines regarding their relationship, including Kyriss alleging that Brown was behaving erratically and committed infidelity.

In 2019, Brown filed a suit against Kyriss, alleging that she refused to vacate his property after their separation.

Kyriss would then file a countersuit and demand that Brown take full custody and child support for their three kids. She also later commented that Brown needed mental health treatment and counseling.

In January, Brown found himself at the center of controversy on and off the pitch when he infamously walked off the field in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets.

After the match, an OnlyFans content creator claimed that she was with Brown the night before the game. The Buccaneers ended up formally releasing Brown from the team.

Despite these issues, Brown remains a talented receiver that some NFL teams might still be willing to take a chance on.

Antonio Brown played college football at Central Michigan from 2007 to 2009. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him at pick 195 of the 2010 NFL Draft in the sixth round.

Brown had a successful tenure with the Steelers, including being a four-time All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and twice leading the league in receiving yards (2014, 2017) and receptions (2014, 2015). He also led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2018.

Brown bounced around the league for the next two years from the Oakland Raiders to the New England Patriots before landing in Tampa Bay, where he helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

