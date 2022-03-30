Is Antonio Brown married? A look at former Buccaneers wide receiver's dating history

Antonio Brown is a lightning rod of attention on and off the field. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has arguably been successful in catching footballs and feelings. The mercurial football player is not married, but he boasts a list of relationships expected of a star wide receiver. Over the last few years, Brown has been in the headlines for his private dating life.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Antonio Brown thought this random dude was Pitbull Antonio Brown thought this random dude was Pitbull 😂 https://t.co/4IpA3EJlYY

His last known relationship was with Chelsie Kyriss, a social media personality who was also a teacher. The former couple had been dating since 2012. Brown was linked to Kyriss as recently as May of 2021 after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown has been linked to other women such as Shameika Brailsford, Wiltrice Jackson, Jena Frumes, and Stephanie Acevedo. Kyriss comes up more often due to their long dating history. Kyriss and Brown have three children together.

As recently as December 2021, Brown was linked to Instagram model Cydney Moreau. Moreau has been linked to recording artist Nicky Jam, and the two were reportedly engaged before ultimately ending their relationship sometime in 2021. Moreau has other notable mentions in the sports world, such as the woman who contacted Brown’s former chef Steven Ruiz to obtain fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This event resulted in the NFL suspending Brown for three games during the 2021 regular season for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Antonio Brown’s other off-field entanglements

During the infamous Buccaneers/New York Jets game when Antonio Brown took off his jersey and left the stadium, numerous reports followed that Brown spent some time with an OnlyFans model the night before the game. Although Brown denied the encounter, Ava Louise, the OF model, claimed that the two had a rendezvous the night before the game and wondered if their get together played any part in his sideline meltdown.

The outspoken wide receiver was also involved in a scandal when he was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, Britney Taylor, a trainer, accused Brown of sexually assaulting her. No terms were disclosed, but the two reached a settlement.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball 3 NFL teams that could take a chance on Antonio Brown in 2022 dlvr.it/SMYxTq 3 NFL teams that could take a chance on Antonio Brown in 2022 dlvr.it/SMYxTq

As of now, Antonio Brown does not have a new NFL team to play for, but he maintains that he would like to continue to play football. If his private life is any indication, fans and non-fans alike will continue to learn plenty of salacious information about the free-agent wide receiver.

Edited by Windy Goodloe