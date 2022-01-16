Watch: Antonio Brown responds to rumors of him hooking up with OnlyFans model night before infamous walkout

Antonio Brown continues to show up in the headlines even though he bailed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. He has been hanging out with Kanye West, or Ye, and has been showing up in a variety of media.

The latest is a YouTube video from Fashion Nova. It features Brown talking on a variety of topics, including a recent rumor that was almost too crazy to believe. An OnlyFans model made the rounds saying she was with the receiver the night before his tirade against the New York Jets.

He addressed that in this latest video with Fashion Nova.

“Yeah, I heard something like some OnlyFans girl said, like, she got down with me. She ain't got no video with me. But I'm just saying, like, that was crazy.”

Brown is right. That was a crazy rumor to hear and only adds to the drama surrounding his name as the NFL playoffs begin without him on any team.

Antonio Brown addresses wild rumor about himself

XXL Magazine @XXL Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown 👀 https://t.co/hHghe4IpdB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a postseason game this Sunday. The hope is for another Super Bowl run led by Tom Brady and company. That is why it remains so jarring to see Brown in his current situation.

The talented receiver is left talking about rumors about OnlyFans models during the most prominent time of the NFL season. That is not the path anyone thought he would have after returning to the Buccaneers following last year's title run.

For those wondering, he does call the OnlyFans rumor a "crazy" one. But should we dismiss what the woman said? At this point it may not matter because the alleged meeting was described as consensual. This is now a "he said, she said" situation where there is no real winner or loser.

He will likely continue to show up in random media and YouTube videos throughout the year. The only question that remains is if a team will sign him once the new league year begins in March. His antics that ended his season were dramatic, but the Buccaneers did bring him in after several years of controversy connected to his name.

The interesting thing about him now is that he may end up addressing any rumor attached to his name. Most athletes may just disregard such subjects and move on. But not Brown, he is ready to talk about anything as he does interview after interview.

For the record, the receiver has declared the OnlyFans rumor is just that: a rumor. NFL fans will have to wait and see if the model responds and keeps this bizarre storyline trending throughout the postseason.

