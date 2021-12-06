NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown apparently avoided much longer suspension for furnishing fake vaccination card

Antonio Brown is, unfortunately, at it again. No, he's not scoring touchdowns as one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game. Instead, he is currently in the midst of a three-game suspension (along with fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Edwards) for what the league says is a "misrepresentation of vaccination status."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal.

Brown has been accused of furnishing a fake vaccination card in order to bypass the protocols that are required for non-vaccinated players. The NFL determined that the penalty for this action is a three-game suspension.

However, Brown and Edwards were close to being suspended for an even longer period of time.

NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown avoided a longer suspension

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the league initially wanted to possibly suspend Brown for six to eight games. But the league and the union eventually agreed to allow the suspension for only three games.

If the league had decided to suspend Antonio Brown for 6-8 games, this would have had the potential to cause Brown to possibly miss a playoff game.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero From @gmfb : The NFL initially considered suspending #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and two other players 6-8 games for COVID protocol violations before settling on 3-game bans. Meanwhile, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got permission to travel for a bye-week doctor’s appointment. From @gmfb: The NFL initially considered suspending #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and two other players 6-8 games for COVID protocol violations before settling on 3-game bans. Meanwhile, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got permission to travel for a bye-week doctor’s appointment. https://t.co/OER0mYo52i

Has Antonio Brown overstayed his welcome in Tampa?

When Antonio Brown was acquired by the Buccaneers last year, it was with caveat from head coach Bruce Arians stating that Brown was (basically) on thin ice, and the coach wanted absolutely no problems from his much-maligned receiver. After all, it was Brady who wanted Brown as a member of the team and not Bruce Arians.

After the suspensions for Brown and Edwards were announced, here is what Arians had to say on the matter.

"Obviously we have two guys suspended," Arians began his news conference Friday. "The league did their due diligence and we move on. I will not address those guys for the next three weeks. They'll just be working out and we'll address their future at that time. Other than that, there's really nothing to say."

When pressed as to whether or not the futures of Brown and Edwards had been decided, Arians replied with the following:

"Nothing's been decided, no."

If the Buccaneers were to part ways with five-time All-Pro receiver, the team is still in good hands at the position. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and even speedster Scotty Miller are well-equipped to carry the offense with Brady at the helm.

Needless to say, it appears that Antonio Brown's most recent high-wire act has the potential to come crashing down in front of him.

