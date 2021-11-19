Antonio Brown fake vaccination card: Buccaneers WR allegedly tried to get cards for $500

The top story surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown this week was that he remained out with an injury. But he may now find himself in some serious trouble with the league for something that has nothing to do with his current ailment.

A report dropped in the Tampa Bay Times alleging that Brown tried to obtain fake COVID-19 vaccine cards over the summer to fulfill NFL requirements. The source is his former live-in chef.

The main piece of evidence in the story is a screenshot of texts between the chef, Steven Ruiz, and Brown's girlfriend. The texts show her asking if she could get a fake card for $500 that would show Brown got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

So why would Ruiz come out with this information? The story claims Brown owes him thousands of dollars, which explains why this story came out in November.

Let's say these allegations are, in fact, true. We are not assuming that, but let's consider the implications. Not only would Brown have lied to the league and his teammates, but he could have potentially exposed countless individuals to COVID-19, if he is following the protocols of a vaccinated person.

That would go beyond what Aaron Rodgers did because the Green Bay Packers reportedly knew his true status. This would surely lead to a suspension for Brown if it came out as true, and that would be a huge blow to the Tampa Bay offense.

Once again, these are just allegations at this point from a disgruntled former employee. But he does claim that Brown personally showed him fake vaccination cards at one point. A simple check by the NFL could identify if the cards are, indeed, fake or if Ruiz is not telling the truth.

All fans can do now is reserve judgment until the truth comes out. Brown is not going to be able to ignore this story because the team is going to be asked about it, even if the receiver does not directly talk to the media.

The NFL will also surely conduct its own investigation in what is a huge mess for the Buccaneers at a crucial point in the season.

