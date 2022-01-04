NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown was fed up with Buccaneers' treatment during suspension

As the NFL playoff picture begins to gain further clarity, the football world continues to speculate on Antonio Brown's bizarre in-game departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The controversial receiver removed most of his upper equipment during the third quarter action of the Bucs' 28-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, leaving his jersey and shoulder pads on the sidelines before launching his undershirt into the MetLife Stadium crowd. After leaving the stadium, while play was in action, it was confirmed that Brown would no longer be a member of the Buccaneers as their Super Bowl defense looms.

Pat McAfee offered a new theory for Antonio Brown's departure

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoBucs PER SOURCES: Antonio Brahn felt as if he didn't get enough respect or backing during his suspension from the Bucs.. as soon as he came back to the team it was a completely different relationship PER SOURCES: Antonio Brahn felt as if he didn't get enough respect or backing during his suspension from the Bucs.. as soon as he came back to the team it was a completely different relationship#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoBucs https://t.co/Ps1vtfwaAS

Speaking on his self-titled SiriusXM show on Monday, Pat McAfee revealed new information from "somebody not directly related to the situation but feels as if they were in a position to speak." One of the sparks that led to Brown's fiery walkout was his perceived lack of support from the Buccaneers organization upon returning from a three-game suspension stemming from misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who was said to have obtained a false vaccination card, was one of three players suspended for such violations. The others were defender Mike Edwards and free-agent receiver John Franklin III.

"Antonio Brown felt as if he did not get as much respect or backing from the Bucs during the suspension era. So that (ticked) him off," McAfee said. "They said, as soon as he came back after that, it was a completely different relationship between the team and AB."

New reports from insiders within the Tampa organization have claimed that Brown refused to re-enter the game against the Jets (which Tampa trailed 24-10 at the time of his walkout) because of an ankle injury. McAfee said that his source "didn't know how injured or if he was injured or what the injury was" but confirmed that Brown did not want to go back into the contest. Previous theories hypothesized that Brown was upset that his in-game usage threatened to leave him short of fulfilling the financial parameters of his incentive-laden one-year contract.

"It was not that that they held him out of the game," McAfee said. "It was that he did not want to go back into the game." The source claimed that audiences have been made privy to the "tailend" of Brown's tirade after conversations with unknown parties. Twitter user and Sunday MetLife Stadium attendee @mmmmillah captured the moment where Brown removed his shoulder pads and jersey, which were left on the Tampa sidelines while they made their comeback.

The Buccaneers (12-4), sans Brown, will end the regular season at home on Sunday against Carolina (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

