Antonio Brown injury: NFL insider provides major update on possible return date

Antonio Brown has completely resurrected his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went from being a pariah to being a key piece in the offense and for that a ton of thanks goes to Tom Brady.

Unfortunately, Brown is dealing with some injury issues this year. He hasn't played since October 14, the day he finished with 93 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The culprit is an ankle injury that has landed Brown in a walking boot. A recent update provides a small positive, but not a major one.

Brown being at practice and out of a walking boot is great news for the Buccaneers. Yet he is still reportedly unable to move well and did not run at practice.

Antonio Brown still recovering from serious ankle injury

Brown was off to a hot start in 2021, which began with him going over 100 yards in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He also went over 100 yards in a game against Miami as he proved himself to be a reliable target for Brady in an offense filled with great options.

But now the focus shifts toward being patient with Brown. The 33-year-old just got out of a walking boot and trying to rush him back can only have negative implications. The fact this is a 17-game season also drives home the point of being careful with injuries, as the Super Bowl will not be played in mid-February.

A lot to signal AB is probably still multiple weeks away:

•Swelling still visible

•Lack of single leg control

•Painful/abnormal gait



Brown injured his ankle in Week 6



Brown is still the team's third-leading receiver this year behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. That shows just how great he has done in the five games he has played.

The Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints showed how Brady can spread the ball around without both Brown and Rob Gronkowski. Brady completed passes to 10 different players, with Godwin leading the way with eight catches for 140 yards.

Tampa like their big three of Brown, Godwin and Evans. Luckily, Brady is so talented that he can still get a player like Tyler Johnson to have a big day if one of the main trio is out.

Yet all eyes remain on Brown and how he moves on that injured ankle. If the problem lingers into December, the team may consider a late free-agent signing to reinforce the offense.

