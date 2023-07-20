Antonio Brown lawsuit: Ex-Bucs star being sued over $28,000 Rolling Loud problem

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in trouble face again. After shifting to music and showing promise as a rapper, Brown has performed at various events, but one of his part endeavors has resulted in a lawsuit against him.

According to Fox Sports' Greg Auman, a Wisconsin-based company filed a lawsuit last month in Broward County, Florida. They are seeking nearly $28,000 that Brown did not pay after the former NFL star's appearance at the "Rolling Loud" concert in Los Angeles in March.

Avanti Solutions is suing Brown and his firm, CAB Records, for agreeing to transport stage art and providing on-site production management but failing to get payment despite multiple attempts. The trial date is set up for December, while a video hearing will be conducted on August 8th.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This isn't the first case where the former Pittsburgh Steelers WR has failed to pay for his project, as recently a team that he owned in Arena Football League got disbanded.

Antonio Brown recently made headlines on Twitter

Antonio Brown: New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite no longer playing in the NFL, Brown has managed to stay in the news. Every other month, he makes headlines for both good and bad reasons. He recently made news on Twitter after offering service to adult film star Lena the Plug.

He was widely chastised on social media for a series of tweets regarding Lena and her husband Adam. With a new lawsuit looming over him, Brown will be hoping to overcome it and live a more serene existence. However, the likelihood of this occurring is quite low.

With how things are going in his life, it's hard to see Antonio Brown returning to the NFL, and we might have already seen him play for the last team in the league. Given how his career ended, it could have an impact on his chances of making the Hall of Fame.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence