Antonio Brown is in the spotlight once again, as the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made headlines on Twitter. He had a proposal for adult film star Lena the Plug and asked her husband Adam if he can link up with her.

This came after Adam received huge backlash for letting Lena film a scene with another man, despite being married. However, the No Jumper podcast's host has done remarkable in handling the criticism and has done great marketing of the product which will generate huge revenue.

In light of that, Antonio Brown thought that he could also get in line and Adam won't have any issue with it. Here's what Brown said:

"Lemme get next"

In response to Brown's offer, Adam had a savage reply, which came as surprising since he hasn't reacted like this towards anyone. Here's what he wrote:

"What are you gonna do with it with your little a*s meat"

adam22 @adam22 What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat twitter.com/ab84/status/16…

Lena the Plug also politely declined AB's offer, but Brown had a perfect answer for Lena's refusal"

Adam has appeared on various podcasts and streams to promote the product since Lena filmed that scene with another adult star named Jason. He was recently seen on Adin Ross' stream talking to Andrew Tate and offered his wife to Tate, which the former kickboxer declined.

As a result, Adam clapping back at Brown was quite unexpected, and the former Pittsburgh Steelers star was embarrassed. After Adam's wild tweet, AB responded and said this:

"It’s a game of inches, you must not have checked the snap"

Antonio Brown is busy with off-field stuff

Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Antonio Brown is unlikely to return to the NFL because no team is willing to take a chance on him. His past actions have brought this fate upon him, and what once appeared to be a sure ticket to the Hall of Fame is now in doubt for the talented receiver.

His final NFL game was against the New York Jets, where he stormed off the field and after the incident got released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since then, he has been preoccupied with his off-field activities, taking shots at both Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and blaming them for his exile from the NFL.

