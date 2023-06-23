In January of last year, Antonio Brown played his last NFL game against the New York Jets. The star wide receiver stormed off the field following a verbal altercation with the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, and was subsequently released by the team.

Recently, Brown discussed the incident on Tyreek Hill's podcast, 'It Needed to be Said'. The former Bucs receiver discussed the circumstances that led to the incident and placed the blame on Tom Brady and the franchise.

Brown disclosed that he wasn't healthy enough to play that game and requested the team to sit out in order to prepare for the playoffs. However, Brady and the management convinced him to play anyway.

Here's what Brown said:

"So, Tom called me like ‘Yo this week man the Jets man, they sweet man imma hit you with like 10 to 12’. So. he gonna gas me up so you know me that's all I need to hear like yo you gonna throw me the ball, this is like me saying like I got a new crib like you know me, you know what I'm saying."

Brown discussed how Brady's trainer refused to work with him because he was consulting with the Buccaneers' medical staff also. Brown added:

"They treated me like I'm a little dog, so, I was like, so, now I just see it's like sideways and then Tom’s trainer be like, he don't want to work with me no more because now you feel like I'm working with the team, that's the guy who knows the MRI who could see what's really going on the inside of my leg."

"Why are you mad for like because you know he trying to really compete against this guy to get his job so it's like two training rooms… You don't want to throw me the ball and you making me like I'm crazy, so, I was like, I'm crazy, f**k all you motherfu**ers, I'm out of here."

When Antonio Brown didn't receive the passes that Tom Brady had promised him, he had enough. Furthermore, the altercation with Bruce Arians escalated the situation, and that might have been Brown's last ever game in the NFL.

Brady did defend his star receiver after the incident, but based on what Brown has said since the incident, it appears that the wide receiver wasn't the one who deserved all of the blame.

Antonio Brown is unlikely to make an NFL return

Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Antonio Brown has been at the center of several controversies throughout his career, including the one that unfolded during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

He probably won't play in the NFL again because no team is willing to take a chance on him. He was a fantastic player, but the controversies have tainted his legacy.

Antonio Brown is currently busy in his music career and is having a lot of success doing it. Hopefully, he will continue to be successful in all the ventures he pursues going forward.

