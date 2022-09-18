WATCH: Antonio Brown drops new music featuring rappers Gunna and Young Thug

Antonio Brown's new music is finally here. After all, the 34-year-old has been hinting and teasing fans with his work for a long time. His recent appearances had fans excited about his work, especially when paired with a music video.

Brown's video, Get In My Bag was uploaded to his own YouTube channel. Not only is this new content from Brown, but it also features some exciting appearances by other artists. Young Thug and Gunna play a major role in the song, featuring alongside Brown.

Young Thug is seen in top form as he wows with his verse. Brown has his own verse in the video, also showing fans a new side of his. Gunna, on his end, features in the majority of the scenes.

This shows how well Antonio Brown has worked with the two artists, teaming up to finish a video they are all proud of. Fans seem to have mixed opinions on the song itself, with some liking the tempo and the way it's been filmed. Many also appreciate the cameos, especially as they make for a unique combination.

Had Antonio Brown hinted at a possible collab or cameo?

While his new video seems to be a good surprise to a few fans, Brown had hinted about his new singles before. The former NFL player had posted a video with rapper 50 cent, where they teased his song Put That Sh*t On.

Brown's videos on YouTube has gained a good amount of views, with the former NFL star determined to continue making music.

Antonio Brown's time in NFL

Antonio Brown, drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, has played with four teams in his career. While he was doing well with the Steelers, Brown asked for a trade later on. He was eventually traded to the Oakland Raiders.

His time with the Raiders was not as smooth as expected, ultimately leading to his release. Brown played with the New England Patriots, being released from the team later on. He is currently a free agent and although he has spoken about coming back to NFL, it seems very unlikely at the moment.

