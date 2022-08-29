Antonio Brown hypes up fans regarding his new single with feature from 50 cent in latest social media post

Antonio Brown continues his post-NFL career ambitions. He has now released a new single as he pursues a career in the music industry. The former NFL wide receiver has released songs in the past and even performed at the Rolling Loud concert in Miami just last month.

On his official Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, Brown released a video of a group of people listening to his newest song. The former NFL player, who was wearing a jacket that said "Call God" on it, was dancing along with others to his newest single. Rapper 50 Cent then turned around and was also joining in on the excitement of the newest song, which is apparently titled, "Put That S*** On".

The Instagram post already has over 36,000 likes.

How long did Antonio Brown play in the NFL?

Antonio Brown was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's top offensive target for eight seasons in Pittsburgh. But then things came to a crashing halt as the two apparently had a disagreement that caused Brown to ask for a trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers subsequently traded the wide receiver to the Raiders.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Antonio Brown reached 900 career receptions on his first catch today. He reached the mark in 143 games, fastest in NFL history (Marvin Harrison 149 games).



In his first training camp with the Raiders, Brown refused to wear the assigned style of helmet and also got into an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. He was released by the Raiders and then signed by the New England Patriots.

He made his debut with the Patriots in Week 2 of the 2019-20 NFL season. However, he'd be released by the team weeks later after it was revealed that he was facing serious allegations from women. He also tried to intimidate the women into lying regarding the allegations.

He was then suspended by the NFL at the start of the 2020-21 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the wide receiver and he ultimately won his first Lombardi Trophy with them.

The Buccaneers re-signed him for the 2021-22 NFL season. Nonetheless, due to testing positive for COVID-19 and then being suspended by the NFL for submitting a fraudulent vaccine card, he missed another three games.

In late December, in a game against the New York Jets, the wide receiver was apparently unhappy with the playing time he got. He proceeded to take off his jersey and pads and run across the field at MetLife Stadium, essentially quitting the team.

He hasn't played since.

