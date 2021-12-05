NFL Twitter reacts to Antonio Brown being suspended for fake vaccine card

The NFL recently suspended Antonio Brown for using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. Brown was suspended for three games without pay after the league concluded its investigation into the matter.

Safety Mike Edwards and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver John Franklin III were also suspended by the league. In contrast to the Aaron Rodgers vaccination debacle, where the Green Bay Packers bore a $300,000 fine for violating NFL COVID policies, the NFL did not levy any fines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In response to the bizarre news, NFL Twitter had a field day with Antonio Brown and his almost-successful attempt at using a fake vaccination status card. Brown is still a good wide receiver, and his teammates miss his presence on the field, but off the field, his antics are always entertaining.

NFL Twitter had some thoughts about Antonio Brown’s fake vaccine card

People go to Twitter for news and memes, but they go to NFL Twitter for pure entertainment - and maybe football-related things. But for the off-field antics, they are a delicious treat. The Twitter reactions to Antonio Brown's attempt to subvert the NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols are as savory as they come.

There is a lot of McLovin energy in these tweets. We love it.

Ask and you shall receive. It says here that he's an organ donor from Hawaii too.

At least he didn’t procure a fake arm to get a vaccine shot.

For the readers' reference and context. And not to give Antonio Brown any new ideas.

Ana Cabrera @AnaCabrera Well... here's a new one:

Italian man uses fake silicon arm to try and get vaccine certificate... without getting vaccinated

(yes, this really happened in northern Italy) Well... here's a new one: Italian man uses fake silicon arm to try and get vaccine certificate... without getting vaccinated(yes, this really happened in northern Italy)

Does the punishment fit the crime? In Brown’s case, it was a lot more than what Aaron Rodgers faced. The two scenarios are slightly different, but the intent is the same.

Keith Boykin @keithboykin



Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for misrepresenting his status.



Did I get that right? Okay, I haven’t been following this closely, but Antonio Brown was suspended for three games for using a fake vaccine card.Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for misrepresenting his status.Did I get that right? espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Okay, I haven’t been following this closely, but Antonio Brown was suspended for three games for using a fake vaccine card.Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for misrepresenting his status.Did I get that right? espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

But his emails . . .

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Just to be clear: There is an enormous difference between what Aaron Rodgers did and what Antonio Brown did.



Brown actually used a fake vaccine card and *everyone* thought he was vaccinated.



Rodgers misled the media, but the NFL, the Packers & his teammates all knew his status. Just to be clear: There is an enormous difference between what Aaron Rodgers did and what Antonio Brown did.Brown actually used a fake vaccine card and *everyone* thought he was vaccinated.Rodgers misled the media, but the NFL, the Packers & his teammates all knew his status.

Those old “priceless” Mastercard commercials were priceless as well.

shalise manza young @shalisemyoung



Amount Antonio Brown owed chef Steven Ruiz: $10,000.



Cost of missing three game checks and three bonus checks for not being active in those games: over $330,000.



The stupidity: priceless.



sports.yahoo.com/antonio-brown-… Getting the vaccine: free.Amount Antonio Brown owed chef Steven Ruiz: $10,000.Cost of missing three game checks and three bonus checks for not being active in those games: over $330,000.The stupidity: priceless. Getting the vaccine: free.Amount Antonio Brown owed chef Steven Ruiz: $10,000.Cost of missing three game checks and three bonus checks for not being active in those games: over $330,000. The stupidity: priceless.sports.yahoo.com/antonio-brown-…

Anytime you can bring Don Cheadle into a football article, you take the opportunity.

It’s not just about the vaccine, but also that Antonio Brown would be the worst Lannister ever. Apparently he never pays his debts.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Antonio Brown will surely learn the lesson now to always pay the people he owes money too. Antonio Brown will surely learn the lesson now to always pay the people he owes money too. https://t.co/V8xwux9gqR

The payout on these odds are horrible, but 60% of the time, the bet hits every time.

J Moyer @JMoyerFB Antonio Brown was -300 as the first player to be caught using a fake vaccine card. Antonio Brown was -300 as the first player to be caught using a fake vaccine card.

This goes all the way to the top. We’re talking Tom Brady bitcoin and Aaron Rodgers actually has a prosthetic toe. And just like in the best submarine movie of all time, The Hunt for Red October, the chef was behind everything.

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz Reporter: “who gave you the fake vaccine card?”



Antonio Brown: Reporter: “who gave you the fake vaccine card?”Antonio Brown: https://t.co/Q35AaZ8YCh

Edited by Arnav Kholkar