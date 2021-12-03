Antonio Brown suspended: How long will Buccaneers WR be out for?

The NFL suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for submitting a fake vaccination card. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver recently made news for allegedly using a fake vaccination card. His personal chef originally accused Brown of sidestepping the NFL’s COVID policy. Brown's former chef claimed that the Bucs receiver secured a fake vaccination card through the chef’s girlfriend for $500.00.

Antonio Brown is not the only notable NFL player in trouble with the league for violating its COVID-19 protocol. Earlier this season, the league also fined Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for violating its policy for unvaccinated players. Reportedly, Antonio Brown is now vaccinated. The NFL also suspended Brown’s teammates, safety Mike Edwards and wide receiver John Franklin III (now a free agent) for submitting fake vaccination cards.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Bucs WR Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin all originally submitted fake vaccination cards. That’s why they got suspended. All three are now legitimately vaccinated, per @MarkMaske #Bucs WR Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin all originally submitted fake vaccination cards. That’s why they got suspended. All three are now legitimately vaccinated, per @MarkMaske.

When will Antonio Brown return?

Antonio Brown’s violation of NFL-NFLPA COVID policies came at a cost to him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league moved decisively to suspend Brown, Mike Edwards and John Franklin. Brown was reportedly suspended without pay for the next three games.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: The NFL announced Antonio Brown has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Breaking: The NFL announced Antonio Brown has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/wCSM2l6fJb

Antonio Brown is already out of the Buccaneers lineup due to an ankle injury. Yesterday’s injury reports had him out for another two games. With the suspension, the earliest that Brown could return to the field is Week 16 – assuming that he is also healthy by then.

The NFL indicated that each team in the league is responsible for verifying personnel and player vaccination statuses and cards. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians also said that the team did its due diligence in ensuring the vaccination status of all its players and personnel. The NFL reviews attempts to use fake vaccination cards under the league’s personal conduct policy. Punishments include fines and suspension without pay.

The Tampa Buccaneers could also discipline Antonio Brown, but no reports have indicated that the team has taken any action against their star receiver for using a fake vaccination card.

In six games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, Antonio Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards with four touchdown catches. The Buccaneers are currently 8-3 and competing with the 9-3 Green Bay Packers and the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals for the top seed in the NFC. Tampa Bay have dealt with various injuries to their receivers, including wide receiver Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

