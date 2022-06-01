Report: Kanye West and Antonio Brown's Donda Sports ropes in 2022 NBA finalist under their banner

Earlier today, Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown became the first NBA player to sign to Kanye West and Antonio Brown's Donda Sports company, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, West wants to bring Brown to "superhero" status during his career and long after his playing days. Both West and Brown are impressed with what Jaylen Brown does on the court, but his involvement with activism, charitable work, and overall success is what drew them to signing him.

The Boston Celtics guard and Ye evidently made things official when Yeezy attended a Warriors and Celtics game back in March, where they posed for photos together. Brown was even spotted wearing a Donda hoodie with rap artist, A$AP Ferg.

Brown and the Celtics won the Eastern Conference this season and are getting ready to face the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

Jaylen Brown becomes the second athlete to sign with Donda Sports after Aaron Donald signed with them on Monday

Super-Bowl winning defensive lineman Aaron Donald recently signed with Kanye West and Antonio Brown's sports business Donda Sports on Monday. With the signing, Donald became not only the first NFL player to be signed to the company, but the first athlete to ink a contract with the company.

Donald said singing with Donda is a helluva opportunity:

"It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me, it was a no-brainer," Donald told the guys...

"I think it's a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."

Donald also hinted at a possible sneaker collab in the future and even said Kanye West offered him a cameo in a music video.

So far, Donds Sports is starting off strong with the signings of Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown.