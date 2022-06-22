WATCH: Antonio Brown gets fans buzzing while performing at Summer Smash festival in Chicago

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown made a cameo at the Summer Smash Festival held in Chicago. The festival is the premier hip-hop music festival of the Midwest, and Brown’s appearance got the fans in attendance fired up.

TMZ @TMZ Antonio Brown had everyone lit at the Summer Smash Festival in Chicago -- and even crowd surfed! tmz.me/hUqxNn8 Antonio Brown had everyone lit at the Summer Smash Festival in Chicago -- and even crowd surfed! tmz.me/hUqxNn8

For his part, Brown showed up when he jumped on stage to loud choruses of cheers from the attendees. He returned the love by jumping into the sea of fans for a bit of crowd surfing. Clad in all-white, Brown serenaded the people with his single Pit Not The Palace from his debut album, Paradigm.

The festival lineup included Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Gunna, and Wiz Khalifa among others. The three-day event boasted three stages and the biggest names in hip-hop music.

Brown’s appearance coincides with the release of his debut album, in which he collaborated with Keyshia Cole, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, and French Montana.

Brown and Cole made some headlines recently when their brief dalliance played out publicly on social media. If Antonio Brown never plays another down of NFL football, he might have a second career as a hip-hop artist.

Antonio Brown seeks to get ankle surgery once he signs with an NFL team

Antonio Brown recently disclosed that he does not think he’ll play for another NFL team in the upcoming 2022 regular season. His ankle injury from last season still keeps the star wide receiver from fully rehabbing and training for a new team.

Brown indicated that he would not have surgery until a new NFL team comes calling for his services.

Steelers Depot 7⃣ @Steelersdepot



"Y'all know that ain't happening." #NFL Mike Tomlin on Antonio Brown expressing that he would definitely love to return to Pittsburgh."Y'all know that ain't happening." #Steelers Mike Tomlin on Antonio Brown expressing that he would definitely love to return to Pittsburgh. "Y'all know that ain't happening." #Steelers #NFL

While Brown may not receive a call any time soon with NFL teams gearing up for training camp, roster needs will become more apparent when the season starts. The reality of injuries, trades, and roster cuts means that as long as a team has a need for a wide receiver, Brown will always be at the top of most shortlists.

In his short tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown demonstrated that he still has the skills and speed to be a productive receiver in the NFL. With the right quarterback, he could still make an impact for offenses in need of a boost.

In the meantime, expect Antonio Brown to be making the festival rounds this summer as a brand new hip-hop artist.

