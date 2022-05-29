Antonio Brown makes a big admission regarding his NFL future

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown may have just released his first rap album, but it appears as if people are much more interested in knowing whether or not he will return to the league.

In a recent interview with the Fan Controlled Football league, Brown was broached about the chances of seeing him return to the NFL next season, to which the receiver had the following response:

"Nah, don't play yourself looking at me to play."

In the meantime, fans of the receiver will have to rely on their memories and the internet to see Brown play. His last game came on January 2nd as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is now infamously known as the "strip" game.

Late in the third quarter of that game against the New York Jets, Brown became enraged over a sideline spat with then-Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. The receiver was asked to return to the game and was adamant he couldn't due to an ankle injury.

The disagreement swelled to the point of no return when the former All-Pro receiver left the sidelines and began shredding his uniform and equipment, throwing much of it in the stands before running off the field.

He was immediately released by the team.

Will Antonio Brown make it into the Hall of Fame?

The question of whether or not Brown will enter the Hall of Fame is somewhat different to the question of if he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

His numbers tell the story of a player that ranks as one of the greatest to ever play the position. Prior to a string of controversies concerning the former Pro Bowl receiver, he was a a superstar with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being drafted in the sixth round by the franchise, he began to make a name for himself.

He played for the franchise between 2010-2018 and during that time, won Super Bowl LV and was named to the All-Pro team five times and the Pro Bowl team seven times.

He was also the NFL's receiving yards leader in 2014 and 2017 and the NFL's receptions leader in 2014 and 2015. The former Central Michigan product also led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2018.

For all of his on-field accomplishments, he was named to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade team as well.

His behavior off the field is an issue. From storming off the pitch to allegations of sexual assault to producing a fake vaccine card, he has seen more than his fair share of controversy in the league.

Only time will tell if the former Steelers All-Pro receiver will get the nod from Canton, Ohio, after his career has concluded.

