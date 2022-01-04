Antonio Brown Net Worth 2022: How much did WR earn with Buccaneers?

Antonio Brown has gone from potentially winning his second straight Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to missing out on a big payout and ending up as a tainted free agent ahead of the playoffs.

Due to his concerning conduct during the game against the New York Jets, Brown now finds himself in a state of limbo with the Buccaneers after virtually walking off the field and quitting mid-game.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



(video via



Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left.(video via @mmmmillah Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left.(video via @mmmmillah)https://t.co/sMii14O7bh

Antonio Brown net worth and earnings

The worst part of Antonio Brown leaving the Buccaneers was the timing. If he had finished out the Week 17 game and played well in Week 18, he could have earned an extra $1 million: eight catches shy of $333,333 bonus, 55 receiving yards shy of $333,333 bonus and one touchdown shy of $333,333 bonus.

As it currently stands, Antonio Brown's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. For a player who hasn't been a consistent superstar since 2018, that's a pretty good amount. His current deal with the Buccaneers was for one-year worth $3.1 million, all guaranteed.

The biggest hesit of Brown's NFL career came with the Oakland Raiders, who paid him a three-year deal worth $50.125 million and then cut him before he played a single game for them. Brown earned $30 million of the contract upon signing the deal.

From 2010 to 2021 (between four teams), Antonio Brown earned just over $80 million from the NFL alone. In 2021, Brown earned just under $3 million with the Buccaneers.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Listen to Antonio Brown's New Rap Single "Pit Not The Palace" That He Dropped After Leaving The Stadium Shirtless in the Middle of The Game (Music Video-IG Posts) bit.ly/3eGhEFU Listen to Antonio Brown's New Rap Single "Pit Not The Palace" That He Dropped After Leaving The Stadium Shirtless in the Middle of The Game (Music Video-IG Posts) bit.ly/3eGhEFU https://t.co/El8cGr9f4T

In addition to his recent antics, Antonio Brown has created a second career for himself in music. In 2018, he was featured in the music video for Drake's "God's Plan". Brown released his first album in 2020, titled "Himmothy," and has 12 rap singles since 2019. He also just so happened to drop a new single right after his latest incident titled "Pit Not the Palace".

As for endorsements, Antonio Brown has been dropped by companies like Nike, Pepsi and Xenith over the years.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Antonio Brown does not return to the NFL again, he can be comforted by the fact that he has earned a good amount over the years. Hopefully his erratic behavior doesn't extend to his financial life, and he is able to live a comfortably from here on out.

Edited by David Nyland