WATCH: Fans had a rather lukewarm response when Antonio Brown performed his new album

Antonio Brown is not one to shy away from the spotlight. Even after staging an infamous walkout against the New York Jets last season mid-game, the former Buccaneers star has found a way to remain relevant.

This time, it involved the four-time All Pro launching his first full-scale music album to further his endeavors of launching his rap career. With the album named 'Paradigm' dropping earlier this week, the player-turned-rapper looked to treat his fans to some tracks. But it's safe to say that they weren't quite feeling the same vibe.

Joel @Breesoverrated Nah I’m crying cause AB is performing his new album and the crowd is fuckin DEAD Nah I’m crying cause AB is performing his new album and the crowd is fuckin DEAD https://t.co/7jZmlxQQ0Q

As Brown performed and looked to get the fans attending the show into the mood, one could see very little enthusiasm from the crowd. The album features the likes of stars such as DaBaby and Young Thug among others and is relevant to NFL fans for a variety of reasons.

On the track, 'Business Boomin,' Brown addressed his in-game walkout, which effectively ended his Buccaneers career:

"Sorry, ran up off the field/I’m boomin'. Gotta get my money. I'm boomin'."

On another track called 'Put That S— On,' the former Steelers wideout even went on to call out former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

"Walk out your b— life like I walked off the field or something/AB, why you make the G.O.A.T. retire? What's your deal or something?"

Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady in recent interview

Antonio Brown always seemed to share a rather cordial relationship with Tom Brady during his time in Tampa. The wide receiver even went on to address Brady as his big brother after winning a Super Bowl ring with the side.

But soon after the walkout, it was revealed that things weren't always as rosy as it seemed. While appearing on the 'Off The Record' podcast, Brown claimed that Brady and the Buccaneers organization as a whole never really wanted him around:

"Tampa Bay didn't want me at all, Tom didn't want me. Yeah, and they put that on record a bunch of times. So at the end of the day, these guys didn't really treat me with respect"

This was followed up by more claims that Brady didn't ever wish to associate much with the wide receiver:

"Tom Brady has never been to my house... He never came to my house, to my kids. That's Tom Brady. It ain't about love it's just business. We got a job like you probably go to your station and go to your show you work with a lot of people that don't mean they are your friends."

Whether or not the wide receiver ever makes a return to the NFL remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure, you can't keep the spotlight away from the man for too long.

