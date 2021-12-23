Antonio Brown has a brilliant reaction to being reunited with Le'Veon Bell at Buccaneers 

Antonio Brown's story can't be told without mentioning the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a matter of fact, if Brown's story were a novel, there would likely be about three or four chapters solely based on the former All-Pro's time as a member of the Steel City's beloved Steelers.

In Week 15, Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered injuries to several key players, including receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), receiver Chris Godwin (ACL), and starting running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

As of late, Tom Brady has engineered the Buccaneers' offense through Fournette, so his loss is major as teams are in the final stretch of the season.

With his loss, the Bucs have reached out to sign free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell, who teamed up with Antonio Brown for years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Once Bell's acquisition made the rounds, Brown had a unique, yet not surprising, reaction to the news.

What did Antonio Brown tweet after Le'Veon Bell's signing?

Once Antonio Brown was made aware that the Buccaneers were signing Le'Veon Bell, Brown tweeted out the word "humble," followed by two killer bees (emoji) and then the word "activated."

During their time together as teammates in Pittsburgh, Bell, Brown, and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were affectionately known to the fan base as the "killer Bs," which is a take off of their names (first or last) all starting with the letter "B."

While Antonio is excited to get started, Le'Veon Bell also spoke during a media conference about almost retiring to a career in boxing and how Tampa was the place for him to sign.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Le’Veon Bell talks here about just how close he was to retirement. He was ready to focus solely on boxing.



“This was literally the only spot that made me want to play football.” Le’Veon Bell talks here about just how close he was to retirement. He was ready to focus solely on boxing. “This was literally the only spot that made me want to play football.” https://t.co/mdZvCRrSax

Can Le'Veon Bell be a difference maker for the Buccaneers?

Although he is no longer considered one of the best running backs like he was during his tenure with the Steelers, Bell is a savvy veteran who understands the game at an elite level.

Unlike other free agent running backs, such as Frank Gore, Bell is only 29 years old and has played sparingly over the last few seasons.

He doesn't have the mileage that other running backs may have at this time.

Bell was also known as a great pass catcher and route runner with Pittsburgh, so his style of play fits in with how Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were utilizing Leonard Fournette.

Let's see how Antonio Brown's and Le'Veon Bell's reunion plays out for the Buccaneers through the rest of the season.

