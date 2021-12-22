Le'Veon Bell contract details: How much will Buccaneers RB earn in Tampa Bay?

Running back Le'Veon Bell has been a free agent since November 16th, when the Baltimore Ravens released him after spending just over two months with the team. Several teams have been in need of a running back since then, but Bell remained available despite playing well for the Ravens with little time to prepare. With the recent additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list and injuries to stars like Leonard Fournette, no one was surprised when Le'Veon Bell joined Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of a likely playoff run.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown playing with Tom Brady.



Imagine reading this back in 2016.



Le'Veon Bell net worth and salary over the years

Le'Veon Bell has been in the NFL since 2013, when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the second round. His rookie deal was worth $4.12 million over four years. Over the course of the next four seasons, Bell set many franchise records with the Steelers. However, the salary cap was a constant issue and the team put the franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell in 2017, paying him $12.1 million for the season.

Bell turned down a two-year, $30 million deal and was against the franchise tag in 2018. After not signing the tag or his franchise tender, he became a free agent after sitting out the entire 2018 season. He followed the money and signed a four-year deal worth $52.5 million with the New York Jets. He only had 789 rushing yards in his first year in New York and in 2020 tweeted that the Jets should trade him. After failing to find a suitor, Bell was released and picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their 2020 Super Bowl run. His deal was worth just $1 million for the remainder of the 2020 season after getting $27 million guaranteed from New York just one year prior.

Adrian 💭 @AdrianTonyDi Crazy how LeVeon Bell went from Top 10 RB on Pittsburgh and the Jets, to being a backup on the Chiefs and now on the Ravens Practice Squad. Talk about a fall from grace. Crazy how LeVeon Bell went from Top 10 RB on Pittsburgh and the Jets, to being a backup on the Chiefs and now on the Ravens Practice Squad. Talk about a fall from grace.

After losing the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ironically), Le'Veon Bell joined the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad after their top three running backs suffered long-term injuries. He started two games and played in nine, putting up just 254 rushing yards and averaging 2.7 yards per carry. He also made less than $1.5 million with the Ravens before being released in November.

After taking the last few weeks off, and more importantly, remaining relatively quiet on social media, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did what the Chiefs did last season and added Bell prior to the post-season. At this moment, it's unclear what the Buccaneers will play him, but it will likely be no more than $1.5 million for the remainder of the season.

Net Worth

In total, Le'Veon Bell has made roughly $60 million from his NFL salaries since 2013. His overall net worth is estimated to be around $12 million, including partnerships with professional esport gamer Juan "Hungrybox" DeBiedma and the Team Liquid esports organization. Le'Veon "Juice" Bell also released two rap albums, one in 2017 and another in 2019.

Greg Auman @gregauman I can confirm Bucs are signing veteran running back Le’Veon Bell with Leonard Fournette dealing with a hamstring injury. @TomPelissero had it first. I can confirm Bucs are signing veteran running back Le’Veon Bell with Leonard Fournette dealing with a hamstring injury. @TomPelissero had it first.

Hopefully Le'Veon Bell can keep his head down and play well for Tampa Bay and possibly win his first Super Bowl ring. He was once one of the best running backs in the NFL and is still only 29.

Edited by David Nyland