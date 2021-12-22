NFL fans call Le'Veon Bell 'biggest ring chaser' after RB signs for Buccaneers

Free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell is back in the NFL after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bell, who was signed by the Baltimore Ravens back in September, was released halfway through November and now finds himself linking up with Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers' decision to sign Bell is the clearest indication yet that Leonard Fournette could miss significant time and that the Bucs will now likely go with Ronald Jones and Bell as their two backs.

Following Bell's move to the Bucs, a Twitter user expressed their disgust over the possibility of Bell winning a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs, saying it would be their "13th reason why":

Joel’s Muscles (5-8-1) @jolsmuscles If Leveon Bell and AB win a ring together with that rat bastard HGH merchant Tom Brady its gonna be my 13th reason why If Leveon Bell and AB win a ring together with that rat bastard HGH merchant Tom Brady its gonna be my 13th reason why

A bunch of other users unhesitatingly called Bell a "ring chaser":

Andrew Olson @amolson2016 @MySportsUpdate @TomPelissero He came to Tampa chasing a ring, which is fine, except for the fact that Tampa won't even win a playoff game this year @MySportsUpdate @TomPelissero He came to Tampa chasing a ring, which is fine, except for the fact that Tampa won't even win a playoff game this year

It is clear that some fans think Bell is simply signing with the Buccaneers to get his first Super Bowl ring. While that might be the case, the fact is that Tampa Bay need another experienced running back now that Leonard Fournette is out.

Bell has all the tools to fit seamlessly into Brady's offense, and he can be used as a proper dual-threat running back. Bell will likely play second fiddle to Ronald Jones and even Giovani Bernard; but he still has something to offer.

With the Buccaneers likely to put Fournette on the Injured Reserve list per Adam Schefter, Bell could have three games worth of work before the playoffs start. The move will also see him reunite with Antonio Brown for the first time since the pair spent several years in Pittsburgh together.

Le'Veon Bell's NFL career

Once regarded as the best running back in football with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell was a force to be reckoned with. In three of his first five seasons with the Steelers, Bell rushed for over 1,000 yards; but it was his ability to be used as a receiver that made him stand out.

On top of his superb running ability, Bell had over 600 receiving yards three times in his first five seasons, with his best of 854 receiving yards coming when he also rushed for 1,361 yards.

However, Bell's Steelers career ended rather badly as money and contract length became a sticking point that the two sides simply could not agree on.

Bell then moved to the Jets for a year, after which he signed for Kansas City before joining the Ravens and eventually the Buccaneers. It is this list of teams that has compelled many fans to call Bell a "ring merchant" who is essentially chasing a Super Bowl ring, something he has never had before.

