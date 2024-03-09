Antonio Brown refuses to bow down to $1,095,000 court order over diamond beef with celeb jeweler

NFL legend turned rapper Antonio Brown is in the news yet again. The outspoken wide receiver is ignoring a judge's orders to return a pair of $1 million finger covers to a celebrity jeweler.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kerry Bensinger issued an order requiring Brown to pay Shuki International $1,095,000 after the controversial Super Bowl winner ignored a lawsuit alleging that he borrowed the jeweler's custom-made diamond-encrusted finger covers and other select items of jewelry in 2022 but neither returned nor paid for them.

The owner of Shuki International, Jean Louis Shuki, told reporters from the New York Post that Brown frequently ignored the voice messages he had sent since last month's ruling. Furthermore, the former perennial Pro Bowler reportedly sent text messages indicating that the court order did not faze him. The messages sent by Brown were allegedly filled with NSFW and explicit language, so they won't be shared here.

Antonio Brown has some wild uses for the diamond finger covers

According to Shuki, Antonio Brown doesn't just enjoy showing off the pair of $500,000 finger covers while on stage rapping, he also allegedly uses the accessories in the bedroom. Brown reportedly claimed that they help boost his libido by fueling "super orgasms."

Shuki said:

"He's a fanatic for the fingers. At this point, I don't want the judgment; I just want the fingers back. They’re like the Mona Lisa.”

Shuki still desires to see Brown do well, as the two once shared a close relationship. The celebrity jeweler said:

"I still love and believe in this guy. I think we can do big business together. He has lots of talent and is legendary, but he also likes to create drama."

Jean Louis Shuki has worked with numerous celebrity clients, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Kim Kardashian. He's also a rapper and has performed with Antonio Brown on stage.