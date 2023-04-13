“Pray for Jamie Foxx” – Antonio Brown sends prayers out after Hollywood star’s ‘medical complication’

Antonio Brown is usually known for doing something outrageous on social media, but this time he was serious in his most recent Twitter post. The former NFL wide receiver tweeted out well wishes to Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx. Foxx was recently hospitalized due to a 'medical' complication. The actor is currently recovering and getting well wishes from Brown.

His daughter, Corrine Foxx, released a statement on behalf of the family about her dad and his current health status:

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Antonio Brown and Jamie Foxx are no strangers to one another, hanging out with one another last April in Miami. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star hung out with the actor/musician at an adult establishment.

Brown joined Foxx on stage and while everything was cool, calm and collected. Foxx turned it up with a special request for the NFL free agent:

"Turn up ni***!" Take ya shirt off ni***! Run through this mothaf**ka! Get naked!"

The four-time All-Pro not only went shirtless on stage, he also sang for awhile on the microphone. Needless to say, one cannot say no to Foxx, including Brown.

Antonio Brown: Life after the NFL

Brown has been kept busy since last playing in the league during the 2021 season. The 34-year-old went into the world of music last April, dropping his rap album titled Paradigm. He also proved that he can still play in the NFL, pulling off a one-hand catch at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star also became part-owner of an arena football team, the Albany Empire, last month. Eddie Brown, Antonio's father, is widely considered one of the greatest players in Arena Football League history.

Time will tell if fans will see Antonio Brown step onto an NFL field again at some point down the road.

